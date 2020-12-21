Fight over contracts dent urban roads bid 

By Frederic Musisi More by this Author

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has denied claims of fraud and corruption in management of the World Bank funded Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project.

The corruption claims in procurement of contractors under the project were first made early last month by Uganda National Association of Building and Civil Engineers Contractors (UNABEC) in a complaint to the World Bank, Inspector General of Government and State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

The UNABEC alleged “extreme fraudulent practices” of the project managers in ministry of Lands, colluding with Chinese contractors in awarding of tenders to exclude Ugandan companies, and clustering of more than two municipality/cities roads projects into one bid package to deny each entity fair competition and rendering procurement local content regulations redundant.

The engineers’ umbrella body contended that local and resident construction companies have the financial, technical, and managerial capability to undertake several of the projects awarded to foreign companies.

“This trend has a negative impact on the economy as cash injected into infrastructure does not bring about the desired creation of jobs in the short to medium terms nor does it trigger long term investment for stability,” UNABEC’s executive director, Ms Elizabeth Muhebwa argued in the November 11 complaint. She added: “Local contractors must be brought to the forefront of delivery of infrastructure development if these World Bank loans are to be invested for equitable returns.”

However, the ministry of Lands permanent secretary, Ms Dorcus Okalany, in a response on December 1 dismissed the claims as “aimed at tainting the good image of the project” and demanded UNABEC to present evidence-backed information “to enable investigations to establish whether any of the ministry and or programme staff is involved in the alleged fraudulent practices.”

USMID, now in its second phase, commenced in 2013 to enhance the institutional performance of select local governments through infrastructure development. Phase two, which has been beset by delays owing to interruptions by Covid-19, is tagged to a cost of $360m (Shs1.3 trillion).

Ms Okalany said for the last seven years of the programme, there has not been any registered case of fraud.

“This notwithstanding, we clarify that procurement under USMID follows the national procurement procedures as outlined in the PPDA Act and attendant procurement regulations,” she added. “In addition to these regulations, a programme operational manual agreed upon by the government and World Bank gives further guidance on all programme implementation issues including the agreed procedures for procurement.”

She added that all procurements for works follow open bidding method—open to both foreign and local providers, and clustering is a procedure that was agreed between government and the World Bank, intended to enable the procuring entities to benefit from economies of scale.

In an email to our inquiries, World Bank acknowledged receipt of UNABEC’s compliant and indicated it had advised them to consult with ministry of Lands “which opted for the cluster approach and there were specific reasons why this was made.” “The Bank takes allegations of corruption seriously and any relating to any of our projects are investigated by our independent Integrity Vice Presidency and adjudicated through the WBG’s Sanctions System, which includes the Office of Suspension and Debarment and the Sanctions Board.”