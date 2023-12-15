Fight over Shs4000 claims lives of two brothers

Kibandaya village in Bundibugyo District was shattered on Thursday morning by tragedy that unfolded in the Kaghughu parish where an elder brother killed his younger brother over Shs4000. Angry and seeking justice, the grieving community turned against the elder brother, ultimately leading to his tragic death.

The deceased are Kule Mutokwa, aged 30, and Jackson Thembo, aged 22.

When Kule Muthokwa accused his younger brother, Jackson Thembo, of stealing his savings, a somber incident ensued. Kule, brandishing a machete, confronted Jackson, resulting in a fatal blow that ended Jackson's life.

A grim aftermath was recounted by Chairperson Timothy Kighoma of Kaghughu parish, who explained that the local police intervened to assess the situation and subsequently allowed the family to bury the two brothers.

Muthokwa fled into a nearby bush after threatening his brother's life, according to Mr Asa Sibitsomwa, a family member. Even though he tried to evade the conflict, he relentlessly pursued Jackson, leading to an ambush that resulted in Jackson's death.

The brothers were laid to rest shortly after the police arrived, facilitating the grieving process for the shattered family.

Mr Charles Baluku, the Kaghughu parish councilor, condemned mob justice on the sad occasion, called for the community to uphold the rule of law, and denounced the violent retaliation against Muthokwa, saying his actions might have been influenced by drugs.

"Having two family members die in our village in one day is a heartbreaking tragedy. Although we condemn acts of mob justice, we have to consider the possibility that Muthokwa's actions were influenced by drugs, he said, recognizing the destructive consequences they cause.