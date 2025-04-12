Fighting superbugs: Experts launch campaign to combat antimicrobial resistance

A team of health experts has launched a campaign to promote public awareness on the role of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in combating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines.

According to Ms Maureen Kisaakye, a medical laboratory technologist specialising in microbiology, the campaign will focus on slums where WASH is a significant problem.

"The AMR is a very threatening global health challenge," Ms Kisaakye said. "In Uganda, AMR has been predicted to cause about 30,000 deaths annually, and this is predicted to even increase if we do nothing about it."

Dr. Fred Edema Otto, President of the Uganda Youth Consortium for Antibiotic Stewardship, explained that AMR renders medicines ineffective, allowing microorganisms to survive and cause future infections.

"You realize someone falls sick and is prescribed a medicine and is supposed to take it for three days, but they take it for one day and become fine, not knowing that the microorganisms have hibernated and will come back," Dr. Otto said.

The team is empowering youth to create awareness about AMR and promote WASH practices. "We are looking at not only AMR prevention but also preventing over 75% of diseases in this country by hand washing and taking care of yourself," Dr Otto emphasised.

The campaign, supported by Rocket Health at the French Embassy of Kenya and Makerere University School of Public Health, aims to educate communities on proper hygiene practices.

"We are going to the community and demonstrating how it's done. How can you take care of yourself? How to wash your hands to see that you don't get infected?" Dr. Otto said.

Mr Douglas Bulafu, a Research Associate at Makerere University School of Public Health, noted that AMR is highly witnessed in diseases like malaria, typhoid, and pneumonia.

"These days, some people are actually resistant to malaria drugs, you take the usual drug, Coartem or some brands of drugs that treat malaria, and they are actually not working," he said.

Mr Bulafu added that cases of AMR are commonly witnessed among children, people suffering from non-communicable diseases, and even ordinary people.

"You may be okay there, but when you get an injury or when you get sick just because you drank water that has caused AMR in your body, you may get sick and a particular drug may not be effective to you. We are all at risk and we should put efforts together to curtail this growing epidemic," he emphasised.