File of maid raped at gunpoint transferred

A case file in which a 23-year-old maid was raped at gunpoint in a house owned by a senior police officer has been transferred to the region police for better management and investigation.

The transfer of the rape case file to Kampala Metropolitan Police South region at Katwe, follows slow progress in the investigations first at Nalumunye Police Station and later at Nateete Police Division.

Senior police officers at Kampala Metropolitan Police headquarters told this newspaper yesterday that the regional police is better empowered to handle the case given the fact that it has enough senior detectives.

No suspect has been arrested or named in the case which was booked at Nateete Police Division under the reference 688/2023.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango declined to comment on the case saying he was yet to be briefed about the progress of the case.

Since the reporting of the rape case, the police at the lower levels haven’t made progress in the investigation claiming that the case is too big for them.

The maid told police that she was raped in the house at Nalumunye Village, Rubaga Division, Kampala City, owned by Superintendent of Police Gilbert Bwana Arinaitwe.

The woman alleges that she was first raped on the night of July 25, at gunpoint. She claims to have been raped again on seven occasions thereafter while being threatened not to report the matter.

During this time, the woman, whose identity has been withheld, claims her assailant confined her in the house with little or no food. He later refused to pay her salary.

The woman told police that she later found a way to report her predicament to a friend who passed on the information to the local council defence secretary.

According to a source, the defence secretary went and picked up the woman from the police officer’s home and escorted her to the police where she filed the rape complaint.

Sources said she was later handed over to a shelter owned by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) for protection while investigations continue. The managers of the NGO declined to comment, saying the case was so sensitive.

In a telephone interview last Tuesday with this newspaper, SP Bwana said he wasn’t aware of the alleged rape at his house.