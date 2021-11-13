Prime

Finally, a Ugandan film is on Netflix

The poster of the movie. Photo | Courtesy

By  Andrew Kaggwa

What you need to know:

  • While little is known about the actual day the film is premiering this week, it is expected to be available for streaming on Friday because the platform is synonymous with availing new content on the day.

The first time many Ugandans heard about filmmaker Loukman Ali’s The Girl in the Yellow Jumper was in 2019.

