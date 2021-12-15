Finance budgets to pay intern doctors Shs1.8m

The Ministry of Finance has budgeted to pay each of the currently striking intern doctors Shs1.8m, despite them not being on government payroll.

The State minister for Public Service, Ms Grace Mary Mugasa, told Parliament’s Government Assurances Committee yesterday that Shs1.5m will be a compensation for their apprenticeship service alongside Shs330,000 lunch allowance.

“Although the current public service laws and regulations exclude junior house officers and intern medical doctors on government salary structure, government is committed to continued improvement of their welfare, working conditions and remunerating them for the services they provide under apprenticeship in the designated health facilities,” she said.

The medical interns have been on strike for weeks, seeking payment of at least Sh2m which the government agreed and for which Parliament passed a supplementary budget.

But health honchos including Minister Ruth Aceng have said internship is part of the course and it’s up to the interns to decide whether to continue or abandon their qualification.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of Health Services, has ordered the intern doctors to vacate hospital accommodations, triggering threats by health rights group, Cehurd, to sue him for violating the interns’ right to negotiate favourable compensation for their labour.

Interns at most hospitals lead clinical work, with senior doctors showing up to supervise them or provide specialised care to patients.

The combined strike by the doctors and interns, over pay and working conditions, has received backing from Labour groups and the National Youth Council, which has promised to broker a peaceful resolution of the standoff.

The strike has crippled service delivery at various hospitals across the country.

During yesterday’s parliamentary proceeding, Mr Kyofatugabye Kabuye, the State minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, who represented the Presidency minister, said the President and UMA agreed on Shs5m as entry-level salary for medical officers in 2022/23 Financial Year.

The ministries of Finance, Public Service and Health have all been directed to ensure the directive is implemented, he said, alongside establishing the position of medical officer at every sub-county.

“It will be a requirement that at least one medical officer be recruited in every health centre III and three medical officers at health centre IV,” he said.

Minister Kabuye, however, drew angry reactions from the legislators when he said government would only pay for children of doctors who died of Covid-19 if they pursue science subjects.

He said the President directed that only children studying science subjects be offered scholarships, a position the legislators rejected.

Ms Beatrice Akello Akori, the Agago District Woman MP, said the scholarship should be open to all irrespective of the subjects.

“If you only give to the science students, who will provide for others when the same person who should have provided for all of them is dead? There must be no discrimination in this,” she said.

Her Kaberamaido County counterpart, Mr Alfred Akasi, implored Health and Public Service ministries to enhance remuneration for all health workers, including the lower cadre excluded in the list presented yesterday for pay raise.

“You have only presented structures for medical officers, what about the lower cadres?” he asked.

The committee chairperson, Ms Betty Nambooze (Mukono Municipality, NUP), cautioned Health minister Dr Aceng and Dr Mwebesa, who she accused of making “reckless statements” about the plight of, and demand, by striking intern doctors.

Ms Nambooze said intern doctors must be supported to complete their courses and dismissing them over pay dispute would not solve the problems afflicting curative care in Uganda.

“They (minister Dr Aceng and Dr Mwebesa) must withdraw the threats of evicting the interns who are striking because their strike is legal and provided for under the laws. They must engage these interns to find a lasting solution,” she said.