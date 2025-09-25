Finance heist: Court taken to task over delayed trial

Defence lawyers representing the interdicted accountant general in the Ministry of Finance, Lawrence Ssemakula, have expressed concern over the continued interdiction of their client despite exceeding the mandatory six-month period.

In February this year, Mr Ssemakula was among eight Ministry of Finance officials arrested and charged before the Anti-Corruption Court in connection with a Shs60 billion heist, where many was allegedly channelled to fraudulent company accounts in the UK and Japan.

Appearing before Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Rachael Nakyazze on Monday, defence lawyer Mwesigwa Rukutana urged the court to dismiss the corruption charges against Mr Ssemakula, citing delays by the prosecution.

He faces charges of corruption, causing financial loss, abuse of office, and money laundering, among others.

“If they (prosecution) are not ready with the evidence, they did rush to arrest him since seven months down the road, they are not done with the investigations,” Mr Rukutana said. “Today, everything in the world is in the cloud. I urged the court to dismiss the charges or proceed with the hearing. The magistrate agreed with me and gave them the last adjournment,” he added.

What the law states on interdiction

Mr Rukutana further called for the lifting of the interdiction, reasoning that public service law bars a public servant from being on interdiction beyond six months.

Regulation 38(5) of the Public Service Commission Regulations provides that interdiction must not exceed six months where offences involve the police or a court of law, and three months for offences investigated internally by a ministry or department. “His interdiction is overdue since it’s now seven months since he was interdicted, and yet the law talks of six months,” Mr Rukutana said.

Mr Ssemakula is jointly charged with Ms Jennifer Muhuruzi, 55, acting director of Treasury Services and Asset Management; Mr Tonny Yawe, 46, senior IT officer; Mr Paul Nkalubo Lumala, 40, systems IT officer; Ms Deborah Dorothy Kusiima, 33, senior accountant in the Treasury Services Department; Ms Judith Ashaba, 43, accountant; Ms Bettina Nayebare, 31, research assistant; and Mr Mark Kasiiku, 33, IT systems officer.

Prosecution case