Finance ministry shuts its doors to the unvaccinated

A nurse administers a Covid-19 jab in Kampala last month.  FILE/PHOTO

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • Last week, the Health minister, Ms Jane Ruth Aceng, told Parliament that the amendments to the Public Health Act would seek to address the question of mandatory vaccination. 

All staff of the Ministry of Finance and persons seeking to access the premises will be required to produce proof of vaccination against Covid-19.
Mr Jim Mugunga, the ministry’s spokesperson, told this publication that the directive was issued by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary (PS). 
He said the action is aimed at stemming the spread of the virus.

