Finance ministry shuts its doors to the unvaccinated

All staff of the Ministry of Finance and persons seeking to access the premises will be required to produce proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

Mr Jim Mugunga, the ministry’s spokesperson, told this publication that the directive was issued by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary (PS).

He said the action is aimed at stemming the spread of the virus.

“The PS gave the ultimatum that by December 13, people should come with proof that they have been vaccinated. We have heavily invested in vaccines, we have made sure they are accessible, we need to protect other people and the medical workers are all over the place willing to vaccinate,” he said yesterday.

Similar moves to introduce what are effectively vaccine passports have elicited mixed reactions, with law scholars highlighting contravention of some constitutional provisions.

The Finance ministry joins government entities like the Ministry of Health and the National Medical Stores in making vaccination mandatory for those who seek to access their premises.