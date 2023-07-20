Finance to EC: No money for LC 1, 2 elections

As Parliament prepares to receive government explanation on expired Local Council 1 and 2, Ministry of Finance officials yesterday revealed there are no funds to bankroll elections of new officials.

Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson Simon Byabakama had early yesterday told journalists that they had engaged with the Finance ministry Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, who said “issues would be addressed during the first quarter of this financial year.”

But in an evening interview with Daily Monitor, another top official at the ministry said funds can only be made available if they are budgeted for. The Shs60b that the EC is seeking to organise LC1 and 2 polls was not provided for in the Budget.

A scenario as such, where an urgent item is not budgeted for, would call for a supplementary, contingency or virement option.

But State Minister for Finance in-charge of General Duties Henry Musasizi, said the LC 1 and 2 elections do not qualify for the above options.



“That is not something that was not foreseen. It does not qualify for a supplementary. The LC 1 is not an emergency. Reprioritisation will also not work. Even when a supplementary [budget] is to be made, it requires a source of funding, which we do not have. There are no reasons to make a supplementary budget. They [elections] will remain unfunded,” Mr Musasizi said.

The Attorney General and the Minister of Local Government are later today expected to tell the country the way forward for the operations of the councils.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja told Parliament on July 6 that a high level team was preparing guidelines under which the current office holders would remain in office, a position legal experts dismissed as lacking legal basis.

The term of more than 81,000 officials expired on July 10, after the EC failed to conduct fresh polls due to financial constraints. The election of women councils has also been pending since August 2022 due to a lack of Shs20b.

The expiration has since thrown the country into a legal conundrum, with legal experts in a July 11 Daily Monitor publication, saying any operations executed by the office holders past their expiry date would be illegal.

During yesterday’s plenary sitting, the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Nobert Mao, a lawyer, said the government does not have many options.

“In this particular matter, the law is nonnegotiable. .. All that is required is for the government to announce the plan to solve the problem that the country is facing,” Mr Mao said, committing that an explanation would be tendered today.