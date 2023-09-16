Financial hurdles dim Pallisa A-Level star’s dream

A bright student from Pallisa District is on the verge of missing out on joining university to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor due to lack of tuition.

Silver Aisu, a 22-year-old from a financially challenged background, is now appealing to well-wishers to help him raise more than Shs5.4m per semester at a private university.

“I want to be a doctor in future and I appeal to well-wishers to support my dream. I would have completed fulfilling the university requirements by now, but I am still stuck at home just because of money,” Mr Aisu, a third-born in a family of seven and a resident of Omokala Village in Pallisa District, says.

Mr Aisu, who hails from a modest family, with his mother as the sole breadwinner, achieved the highest score in Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics (BCM) in the region, amassing an impressive 17 points.

“I celebrated because I had made it with good performance in Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education after beating all odds against me,” Mr Aisu says, adding, “But now I am still stuck at home.”

His mother, Stella Adong, says her son had been earlier selected to enrol at Mbarara University of Science and Technology for a Bachelor of Education under the district quota system but his opportunity was short-lived as he was rejected by Budaka District.

“The district rejected his name because he is not a resident of Budaka. That is how everything, including the hope I had, got shattered,” Ms Adong, a peasant farmer, says.

Ms Adong says Aisu’s father abandoned her with her children about 15 years ago.

Aisu’s elder brother, Julius Okerima, and his sister, Hellen Atukei, dropped out of school over lack of school fees, even though they were brilliant in class.

Hebert Kirya Sajja, a good Samaritan, paid for Aisu’s secondary school education. For his O-Level, Aisu passed in Division One.

Saturday Monitor has seen a letter dated June 6, admitting Aisu to Kampala International University for the Academic year 2023/2024.

The admission letter specifies that the semester “will commence on August 24” and he is required to pay a tuition fee of Shs5,450,000 for a Bachelor’s programme in Medicine and Surgery.

Aisu’s motivation to become a doctor stems from a tragic experience. His grandfather, Eridadi Odit, fell seriously ill and was taken to Pallisa General Hospital. Unfortunately, the healthcare workers allegedly demanded payment before providing treatment, but he died before he could get assistance.

“The poor should also get good healthcare. I want to become a doctor to serve the marginalised communities facing similar challenges,” Mr Aisu says.