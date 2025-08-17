Financial institution marks 30 years of driving community growth

Opportunity Bank Uganda on Friday celebrated its 30th anniversary with a dinner at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, highlighting three decades of providing inclusive financial services to underserved communities.

The event was attended by senior figures from the financial sector, including Deputy Bank of Uganda Governor Prof Augustus Nuwagaba, and global Opportunity International leaders such as Atul Tandon (CEO, U.S.), Dan Murray (CEO, Canada), Anke Luckja (CEO, Germany), Mary Oakes (CEO, UK) and ABi Nana François (CEO, Opportunity Microfinance Investments Ltd). The Chairperson of the Bank’s Board of Directors, Jacqueline Kobusingye Opondo, hosted the celebration.

Speaking at the event, Opportunity Bank Uganda CEO Owen Amanya said the anniversary was not only about banking but about transforming lives.

“We’re not just commemorating 30 years of banking—we’re celebrating 30 years of changing stories,” Amanya said. “From refugees rebuilding their lives to women running small businesses, from rural schools to persons with disabilities—we exist for people who have been told 'no' too many times. We are proud to be their 'yes'.”

The anniversary came a day after the bank opened its 25th branch in Rwamwanja Refugee Settlement in Kamwenge District, home to more than 110,000 refugees. This is the second refugee-hosting location served by the bank, after the Nakivale branch opened in 2021.

The new branch, launched on August 14, will provide specialized credit, digital banking, and financial literacy training tailored to refugees and host communities, with a focus on agriculture as the area’s main source of livelihood.

Opportunity Bank began operations in 1995 as a microcredit initiative at Namirembe—now its City Branch—and has since grown into a Tier II Credit Institution with over 520,000 customers across Uganda. It operates 25 branches and 520 agent bankers nationwide.

The bank’s impact includes supporting more than 19,000 refugees, 21,000 smallholder farmers, 40,000 persons with disabilities, and financing 1,510 schools. It manages UGX 175 billion in savings and a UGX 165 billion loan portfolio.

It also offers insurance services through 10 partner companies and has expanded digital services through its mobile app and internet banking, launched in 2022.

Customers at the event testified to the bank’s role in their success. Evans Senabulya, founder of Ridgeway Schools, said Opportunity Bank gave him a loan at a time when other banks turned him down.

“They believed in our dream before anyone else did,” Senabulya said. “Today, we have four schools, strong infrastructure and thousands of students. Their support was more than financial—it was the reason we’re here today.”

Amanya reaffirmed the bank’s mission going forward: “Our story is one of people, not profits. As we look to the future, we remain committed to being a force for good in Uganda’s financial sector—offering not just services, but partnership, respect, and hope.”



