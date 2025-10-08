Financial struggles of presidential candidates

Only two of the eight political parties that have sponsored presidential candidates for the January 2026 elections are sure of running to the finish line without any financial headaches. Six of the parties are grappling with the demand of commercialised politics and struggling to raise the funds needed to last the three months of countrywide campaigns across 144 districts.

Only the Conservative Party (CP) and the ruling NRM party have the resources to see them through to polling day. This financial crisis has tossed the Opposition forces off balance, with the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party of Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu, joining the fray for public fundraising across the country. Gen Muntu said his party is entirely relying on fundraising from the citizens and is pleading with the public to be generous.

“One of the reasons why we are doing this public fundraising is to enable us to reach every part of the country. Two, to change the culture of politics in this country, but also for the population to understand who we are, the manner in which we utilise the resources,” he said. Mr Mubarack Munyagwa, the presidential candidate for the Common Man’s Party (CMP), said they need Shs15 billion to finance their activities for the 90 days of campaign. He said their current funding can only sustain his campaigns for two weeks.

Mr Moses Bigirwa, the secretary general of the party said they are struggling and are not sure of completing the campaigns. ‘‘We don’t have any people who would support us, we are worried we may not go to some places as planned,” he said. Bigirwa said if it was not for the savings of Mr Munyagwa, they would not have gone anywhere to campaign in some of the places they have visited so far. ‘‘Our president was once a mayor and a Member of Parliament, he saved a lot and that is what we are surviving on,’’ Mr Bigirwa said.

Frozen cash?

But for presidential candidates Frank Bulira Kabinga of the Revolutionary People’s Party (RPP) and others, the situation is even direr. Mr Bulira blamed the delay to kick-off his campaigns on financial sabotage, alleging his funds from abroad were intercepted and frozen by the State. “Some of us who are feared, have suffered financial disruptions, with our external funds intercepted and frozen at the last moment. This has affected our campaign drive. But we are working to overcome the glitch and re‑boot our campaign,” he said.

This publication was unable to independently verify this claim with both the Financial Intelligence Authority and the police, the two entities mandated to probe money laundering and terror financing. Mr Bulira said since he launched his campaign last week, he has managed to reach only the three districts of Namutumba, Luuka, and Namayingo in Busoga Sub-region, eastern Uganda. “We project to raise and use Shs810.5b (about $232m) in the first leg from nomination to November and Shs698b (about $200m) from December to election day. The fundraising drive is still on,” Mr Bulira said.

Mr Godfrey Ekanya, the treasurer for FDC party, said they are equally cash-stressed because their donors, especially the business communities, are weary of facing a backlash from the ruling NRM party and State agencies who constantly monitor their activities. “The business community that usually gives us money are being harassed and intimidated by the State machinery. So it’s very hard to raise money from the private sector because they think the regime will come down hard on them,” he said.

Mr Ekanya said this situation is worsened by threats from the State agents who perpetually threaten those opposed to Mr Museveni’s 40 years of rule.

“Most of our members feel 40 years of one person’s rule means the population do not appreciate there can be peaceful change using elections. So they cannot donate money, are not motivated, neither inspired because of lack of civic awareness,” he explained. Presidential candidate Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party (NPP) announced on Monday a fundraising campaign after his party realised its initial campaign budget would not sustain their nationwide activities.

Mr Kasibante said while the party had earlier developed a working budget to guide its operations, the realities of a countrywide campaign forced them to seek public support to keep the message of the NPP alive. “We had planned within our means, but along the way we discovered the funds we had available cannot cover all the regions. We are, therefore, starting a fundraising drive in western Uganda after seeing that our budget can’t cover more than a month,” Mr Kasibante said in a phone interview.

Since the presidential campaigns were flagged off, Mr Kasibante has so far held rallies in only Mityana and Kassanda districts, both on the first day of his campaign schedule. His other rallies planned for other districts last week were postponed, with the party mobiliser citing internal challenges and logistical constraints. Mr Kasibante also urged Parliament to amend the electoral laws to ensure presidential candidates are facilitated by the government to campaign across the country. He said the current system favours wealthy candidates and established political parties. But not all the parties and presidential candidates are besieged by financial woes.

CP, NRM heavy war chest

Mr Elton Joseph Mabirizi, the presidential candidate for Conservative Party (CP), said they have no challenges with the finances since the party has prepared for the election for the past four years. “As a soldier, you don’t train on the job, you go for training, and they prepare you, that preparation is very vital. And so we prepared in time. We knew that we were entering into the election. So we have been fundraising for over four years, putting up funds together to use in this election,” Mr Mabirizi said.

At Plot 14 Kyadondo Road in the leafy Nakasero area, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) says its candidate, President Yoweri Museveni is fully prepared for all campaign activities across the country. The party’s director of communication, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, said besides the government funding, the NRM has also been making internal savings in preparation for this year’s elections. “As a party, we have been receiving funding from the government. We knew that we would be having campaigns this year and had made initial savings,” Mr Dombo said.

He also indicated that the NRM party receives money from business party members and well-wishers, which ensures their candidate’s activities are well facilitated. Mr Dombo, whose party also has the privileges of incumbency, advised Opposition candidates struggling financially to consider withdrawing from the race and instead prepare for future contests. “They should have known from the beginning that contesting for the presidency is not an easy task that you wake up in the morning and contest.

We asked Bobi Wine not to contest this time, contest as an MP and become the Leader of Opposition, because it does not make sense to contest in an election he knows he is not going to win. It is not because of the big numbers he draws that it will turn to voting,” he said. But Mr Habib Buwembo, the NUP head of mobilisation, said they are not worried about the tasks ahead. Mr Buwembo said the party members and well-wishers have been providing support by feeding members, fuelling their cars, providing accommodations, printing campaign posters, and providing nomination money.

NUP on July 7 launched a Shs9 billion fundraising drive to collect money to fund their campaign activities in the run up to the 2026 polls. Mr Buwembo, however, accused the security forces of threatening their members, especially from the business community, who provide support to the party. “We faced frustrations from one of the hotel owners who wanted to throw us out despite us booking. The hotel owner also received a call from the RDC asking him why he had accommodated us. We condemn all these barbaric treatment. We are a registered political party with a right to enjoy the services other Ugandans offer,” Mr Buwembo said.

Removed privileges

Until the 2016 elections, the government had facilitated presidential candidates with official cars to aid their movement across the country. The government also offered money to the candidates. For instance, in the 2011 presidential elections, each candidate received two cars provided by the Electoral Commission (EC) and Shs20 million to facilitate their campaign. But once the Political Party Organisation Act was amended, the facilitation was removed ahead of the 2016 elections, forcing the candidates to shoulder their own burdens.

The EC yesterday said it has no mandate to fund the candidates but to advise the Parliament to amend the law and make provisions for such facilitation.

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, yesterday said it is not the responsibility of the government or EC to give the campaign money to presidential candidates. “It is their responsibility. If you are not able to raise the money to run a campaign, then it means you do not have what is required to run your campaign,” Mr Mucunguzi warned.

He urged candidates who are seeking government funding to run to Parliament for the amendments of the Political Parties and Organisation (Amendment) Act, 2005, that barred political parties from getting government funding. “The EC did not amend the law, but only implements the law that is passed by lawmakers. If anybody wants that law to change, the Parliament is where they should take their petitions,” he said.

IPOD money

Nevertheless, the government last Thursday released funds to six political parties that have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD). A total of Shs9.8 billion was released with the ruling NRM party taking the lion’s share of Shs8.5 billion, while FDC got Shs756 million. The largest Opposition party, the National Unity Platform, that would have received Shs1.4 billion based on their numerical strength of MPs in Parliament, was excluded because they refused to sign the MoU with IPOD. Despite this windfall, the money is only a drop in the ocean, considering the high costs of campaigns and elections in the country.

2021 report

A 2021 Alliance for Campaign Financing report on the elections said politics has become a “cash cow,” with both politicians and the electorate making a killing out of it. For example, the report said political parties and candidates that participated in the 2021 General Election spent up to Shs4 trillion, an equivalent of $1.1 billion in the 146 districts of Uganda over a period of 15 months, making 2021 polls the most expensive. “In other words, money equivalent to 8.6 percent of the total national budget for Financial Year 2020/2021, was pumped into elections,” the report said.

Data from the ministry of finance, planning and economic development shows that a total national budget for the financial year 2020/2021 stood at Shs45.5 trillion. While figures for the ongoing campaigns are not readily available at the moment, hundreds of billions or perhaps trillions of shillings are believed to have been sunk into the campaigns already, with the biggest chunk being spent by the ruling NRM party during its internal party elections and other activities. Jacinta Kannyange, Vicent Lusambya, Sylvia Katushabe, Sylvia Namagembe, David Walugembe Karim Muyobo &Felix Ainebyoona.

Maria Jacinta Kannyange, Vicent Lusambya, Sylivia Katushabe, Sylvia Namagembe, David Walugembe, Karim Muyobo & Felix Ainebyoona





