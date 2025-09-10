Finer details of Uganda-US deportation deal emerge





Finer details of the agreement between Washington and Kampala on third-country deportation plan of illegal immigrants from the United States (US) have emerged.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has been actively sending illegal immigrants to countries other than their origin, including African countries, with Uganda being the latest to join the plan.

A copy of the pact prepared by the Department of Homeland Security stipulates that the US government shall, in its discretion, propose to the Government of Uganda, the transfer of third-country nationals in the US who may seek protection against return to their home country or country of former habitual residence.

“The Government of Uganda shall, in its complete discretion, consider accepting in whole or in part a proposal made by the Government of the United States of America…” reads in part the agreement signed on July 29.

“The Government of the Republic of Uganda agrees not to return any person transferred to the Republic of Uganda by the Government of the United States of America to their home country or country of former habitual residence until a final decision has been made regarding any pending protection claims,” it adds.

On its part, the US agreed not to transfer any minor who is unaccompanied to Uganda pursuant to the agreement.

Termination of the agreement

Nevertheless, both Uganda and the US agreed that either party can terminate or suspend the agreement at any time, but should notify the other party in writing.

“The parties may agree in writing to any amendments to this agreement, and such amendments shall constitute an integral part of this agreement, consistent with any applicable legal requirements, ” the pact reads in part.

Solving conflicts

In the event of any conflict arising regarding the interpretation or implementation of the agreement, the parties have committed to resolving such matters through “dialogue or diplomatic” channels.

However, the pact sets out a disclaimer, stating: “Nothing set forth shall be interpreted in such a way that commits the disbursement or allocation of funds by the parties.

The implementation of this agreement shall be subject to the availability of funds and the technical capacity of each party.”

On August 4, this newspaper broke the story that Kampala was scrambling to strike a deal with Trump’s administration to avoid Washington’s proposed full or partial visa ban on Ugandan passport holders and the 15 percent tariffs on all Ugandan exports to the US.

Officials involved in the negotiations told this newspaper that Kampala had until August 1 to agree a “deal or at least show commitment to the terms” by the set deadline as part of the Trump administration’s push for “deals”, [limited] arrangements on a wide range of issues, with many countries around the world.

The cooperation pact between Washington and Kampala was stamped on July 29, barely two days before the August 1 deadline, and signed by William W. Popp, the US ambassador in Kampala, and a Ugandan official whose initials could not be easily deciphered. The document was published in the US Federal Register on September 3. It was not immediately clear how many deportees Uganda is willing to take in and when.

Deportee rejects Uganda’s choice

At the start of this week, one of the more known deportees, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, rejected the bid to be deported to Kampala, citing what his lawyers said was the notorious torture record that Uganda has. The Washington establishment instead decided to deport Garcia to Eswatini, formerly Swaziland in southern Africa.

“As you know, the United States seeks to remove you from the United States based on your final order of removal. Currently, you are designated to be removed to Uganda. Your attorney has informed us, however, that you fear persecution or torture in Uganda.” Fox News quoted a letter by the US authorities to Garcia as saying.

“That claim of fear is hard to take seriously, especially given that you claimed (through your attorneys) that you fear persecution or torture in at least 22 different countries…. Nonetheless, we hereby notify you that your new country of removal is Eswatini, Africa,” the letter added. The New York Times reported Eswatini is said to have received $500m (about Shs1.75 trillion) to keep the US deportees.

Uganda was among half a dozen countries that Washington courted to offer a temporary haven to Afghan asylum seekers, who assisted the US and its Western allies during the 20-year war, after the Taliban fighters, deposed by the American troops two decades ago, ousted Ashraf Ghani’s government and bounced back to power in Kabul.

President Trump aims to deport millions of immigrants illegally in the US, and his administration has sought to ramp up removals to third countries, including sending convicted criminals to South Sudan and Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland.

Garcia issue

At the weekend, the US government indicated that it would deport a suspected member of a feared criminal gang to Eswatini instead of Uganda due to fears he might be tortured by the Ugandan authorities.

