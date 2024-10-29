Finger print evidence links jailed socialite Sipapa to robbery scene

A breakthrough in the trial of socialite Charles Olimu, alias Sipapa, and his wife Shamira Nakiyemba accused of aggravated robbery and money laundering came Tuesday when a state witness linked the couple to the crime scene through fingerprint evidence.

Mr Pius Chanimong, 60, a fingerprint expert and retired officer attached to the directorate of forensic services under the department of criminal identification that he headed was testifying as the fifth prosecution witness.

In his examination in chief led by Senior State Attorney Edward Muhumuza, Mr Chanimong explained that he accessed the exhibits from the investigating team for analysis and comparison on fingers and feet prints and among the examined exhibits was the money and four envelopes from the scene of crime.

“After the conclusion and analysis, I made a blind pass where I forwarded to the next person the file without giving them my findings to avoid duplication. I told Friday Godfrey, Assistant Inspector of Police that I had written my findings and wanted him to do the same,” Mr Chanimong testified.

Adding…“After discovering that we had the same findings I went ahead and made a report of the examination in general of the finger prints with a conclusion that the suspects fingerprints were found on various items.”

Court further heard that all the eight fingerprints of the victims on the envelope found at the crime scene were negative except for the suspect Olimu which was clear.

Asked why he made his analysis based on the left middle finger print of Olimu, Mr Chanimong told court that it was the only visible one out of the others.

The trial judge Michael Elubu adjourned the case to November 12 for further hearing of the prosecution witnesses.

Prosecution case

It is alleged that Sipapa, a businessman dealing in gold, cars and promoter of musicians and Nakiyemba, a designer and others still at large on the night of August 29, 2022 at Bunga Kawuku, Makindye Division engaged in money laundering.

The prosecution further alleges that the duo robbed a one Mul and Mary Ateng of USD429.000 (about Shs1.6 billion), two mobile phones an iPhone, Samsung flat screen TV 75 inches, an apple MacBook among others and immediately before or after used a substance on Arok which rendered them unconscious.

On the charges of money laundering, prosecution states that the duo for purposes of concealing or disguising the illicit origin of over Shs7.5 billion Olimu ordered for music instruments , purchased a jeep wrangler, jeep Cherokee, Audi, land cruiser, land rover, Samsung TV 85 inches, motorcycle, rear bumper for a jeep, boot door four motor vehicle reams, ten drilling equipment, two amplifiers, two suspected look like gold bars among others having reason to believe the said properties were proceeds of crime.