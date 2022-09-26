Fire brigade use buckets to extinguish burning Masaka school dormitory 

Authorities in Masaka City are investigating the cause a Monday morning fire that left property worth millions of shillings destroyed at Masaka Parents Secondary School.

The fire broke out at 6am when students had gone for morning lessons, according to one of the students who talked to this publication.

“It is unfortunate that all the girls who were residing in the ill-fated dormitory lost everything, but we are lucky that no life was lost; it would have been a disaster in Masaka ,” he said

Exacerbated by the highly inflammable mattresses and pillows inside the dormitory, efforts by students and school authorities to contain the fire were futile as it left belongings like shoes, suit cases, clothes and books destroyed.

The police fire tender is said to have arrived an hour later, but failed to access the burnt dormitory due to the wet surface.

A fire tender stuck on its way to the burnt dormitory at Masaka Parents SS on September 26,2022.PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

“This forced us to use buckets and basins to draw from the tank and put out the fire,” the student said.

Moments after the incident, the school management locked the school gate denying entry to both journalists and parents.

At around 8am, the Masaka Resident City Commissioner, Mr Ronald Katende arrived and a security guard at the gate also declined to open for him.

He later identified himself, but the security guard stuck to his gun insisting that he “was under instructions”not to allow anyone inside apart from the police fire brigade team.

It was until Mr Katende threatened to arrest the guard that he opened the gate.

He said he had observed that all dormitories at the school had outlawed triple decker beds and burglar proofed windows.

He said police detectives will record statements from staff and students as part of their investigations.

“The police team is visiting the school now to gather some vital information. I am sure it will help them during their investigations,” he said.