Fire burns dormitory at Kings College Budo

Fire on Tuesday morning burnt Grace House, one of the girls’ dormitory at King’s College Budo in Wakiso District.

The fire is said to have started while students were already in class for morning prep.

Mr Eddie Ssewaje, the LC I chairperson of Nagalabi village and one of the first responders at the scene, told this reporter that the fire started from the two-storied dormitory which hosts senior one and three students at around 6:30 am.

“We saw smoke coming out and we rushed to find out what was happening. We found the building burning. It was so frightening,” Mr Ssewaje said.

According to him, the incident evoked the memories from April 2008 when fire gutted the neighbouring Budo Junior School leaving 19 pupils dead.

Bishop Luwalira and other officials assessing the damage caused by the fire.



Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, said no injuries or deaths have been recorded since the students were out of the dormitory by the time the fire started.

He said officers from the fire and rescue services have managed to contain the fire and are yet to establish its cause.

Several schools have been burnt down by mysterious fires over the years in the country. However, in many cases police have failed to release reports on the cause of the fires.

