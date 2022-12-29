Fire burns Hoima State Attorney’s office

Unknown thugs in the wee hours of Thursday morning reportedly broke into the Hoima Chief Resident State Attorney's office and torched several files.

The affected offices are located along Hoima-Kampala road near the office of the Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Hoima Resident District Commissioner (RDC), District Internal Security Officer (DISO), and Albertine Regional Police headquarters.

Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Regional Police spokesperson, said that the thugs gained entrance into the offices through the behind part of the building after cutting the chain link and one of the windows before setting several case files on fire.

“Today we have registered a very unfortunate incident in our area. The office of the resident state attorney was broken into and a number of case files were burnt to ashes, but fortunately, some files that were in a cabin were not affected. Efforts are on to establish the people behind this using the CCTV cameras around,” he said.

Mr Vincent Apha Opio, the Kikuube District Vice Chairman fears that many crucial case files could have been burnt. He wants police to investigate the circumstances under which thugs penetrated into the offices that are surrounded by many security officers.