Fire destroys kiosks in Fort Portal City

Police in Fort Portal City in western Uganda are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed several kiosks, furniture stores, motorcycle and vehicle spare parts and a hotel, among others in Kisenyi along Fort Portal-Bundibugyo road in Central Division. PHOTOS/ ALEX ASHABA

By  Alex Ashaba

What you need to know:

The Rwenzori West Police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, said the fire which started at around 11:50pm on Friday night left property worth millions destroyed with no death(s) reported.

Police in Fort Portal City in western Uganda are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed several kiosks, furniture stores, motorcycle and vehicle spare parts and a hotel, among others in Kisenyi along Fort Portal-Bundibugyo road in Central Division.
Some of the victims of the Friday night fire told police that it was caused by illegal electricity connection.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.