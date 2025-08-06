Fire safety: Are industries equipped to avert losses?

On August 2, a fire broke out and damaged property at Namunkekera Industrial Park in Nakaseke District before management used a water bowser from a nearby road construction site to extinguish it. The fire destroyed several valuable items. These include approximately 120 electronic cargo tracking seals, 100 metal seals, 12 bond registers, an office tablet, a stamp, office files, customs documents, and servers, all of which are vital to the site’s customs and cargo tracking operations. The affected industrial park, also known as Liao Shen Industrial Park, is located approximately 62 kilometres north of Kampala. It hosts more than 30 operational factories across various industries, including agro processing, ceramics, textiles, food processing, and electrical appliances.

While the fire was later contained, as reflected in a police statement released by Savannah Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Sam Twineamazima, police reports reveal lack of standby fire tender trucks at the different industries, raising fire safety readiness questions. Fire experts say while the Ugandan laws do not provide for fire tenders as requirements at the industrialised zones for effective fire risk management, an industrial zone would ideally plan, budget, and acquire effective fire fighting equipment. Mr Edward Sunday Gizamba, a retired industrial logistics and safety engineer at the East African Breweries (Nairobi) in Kenya, says fire outbreaks can be disastrous without effective fire management mechanisms, not only for industries but even cities, towns, and individual homes.

The Local Government Act requires every urban authority to have a fire brigade department and set up easily accessible fire hydrants. However, many urban centres do not have fire equipment and solely rely on the police fire fighting teams. Mr Gizamba advises that industrialised zones should acquire fire tenders . “A fire tender truck and trained staff should be part of the fire safety measures in industrialised zones. Over-reliance on fire tenders and fire fighting teams that are not within the easy reach of the industries can be disastrous,” he says Fire experts say while factories, institutions, among other establishments possess some fire fighting equipment, often purchased on the open market, many are never serviced and remain unattended to for a long time. “Fire fighting equipment, such as the fire extinguishers, need to be serviced regularly and have fixed servicing dates that call for regular inspection.

The dates for servicing are usually indicated on particular appliances (equipment) such as the fire extinguishers,” Mr Eddy Kirabira, a technician at Fire World Safety Systems, says. But Mr Twineamazima says police fire teams are always on the alert in cases of emergencies. “We have conducted several fire safety drills for institutions and the public as part of the general awareness campaigns. In circumstances where the police have been alerted on time, the fire team has done a commendable job. At times, the distances, accessibility can cause delays,” he says. Fire safety experts say while the police are mandated to respond to the different fire outbreaks to rescue life and property, the interventions may not be very adequate and often come in late.

Fire at Namunkekera Park

The police statement further indicated that there was no fire truck at the industrial park, which has over 30 industries in one location, at the time of the fire outbreak. The management used a water bowser from a nearby road construction site to fight the fire, the police statement indicates. Authorities at Liao Shen Industrial Park say they had earlier in the day experienced an unstable power supply, but await a report from the police investigation team. The factories are operating normally, a brief statement released on August 3, revealed.

Fire safety in buildings

In Uganda, the Building Control Regulations, 2020 define the acceptable fire risk by providing the minimum standards. To ensure enhanced fire safety, experts say buildings must be planned, designed, and constructed following Part V (Fire Safety) of the National Building Standards Code, 2019. The standards provide for means of escape in case of a fire outbreak, automatic fire detection, and alarm, and means of preventing internal and external fire spread, appropriate fire fighting systems such as fire extinguishers, hose reels, automatic sprinkler systems, gas suppression systems, hydrants systems, wet/ dry risers, building compartmentation, etc.

Many fires have been started in buildings unintentionally mainly due to the occupant’s behaviour such as smoking with no regard of where the ash is deposited; bad kitchen habits, unattended cooking Some fires have also been caused by electrical faults. Examples of habits that can lead to fire outbreaks include leaving televisions and other electronic gadgets switched on 24 hours, sometimes even without any audience, and operating electrical appliances without following the manufacturer’s instructions. In September 2022, a fire that also claimed one life destroyed a section of the Nile Fiber Industries in Nakasongola District. It was later put out with the aid of a fire tender from the UPDF Air Defence Division located about 55kms away. A police statement indicated that the fire originated from the Silo Sanding section before spreading to the other sections of the company.

POLICE REPORT

According to the 2024 Annual Police Crime Report, there was a 13.3 percent increase in the number of fires reported from 1,104 in 2023 to 1,280 in 2024. Out of the cases reported, 1,150 were successfully handled, 120 were handled before the police fire brigade arrived, and 10 were false, fictitious fires. The majority of the fires were registered in residential buildings, followed by makeshift structures, with a total number of 300 and 250, respectively. The major causes of most fires were electricity, ranging from electrical short circuits (270), to electrical appliances left unattended, totaling 111, followed by negligence and misuse of wax candles (217), among others.





