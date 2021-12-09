Fire victims at Kigungu landing site receive relief supplies 

Residents at Ndese landing site in Kigungu that were affected by the fire outbreak. Photo | Eve Muganga

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • The Entebbe Municipality Mayor, Mr Fabrice Rulinda, told Daily Monitor that he has received three tonnes of posho, one and a half tonnes of beans, jerrycans, and soap among other things for distribution to the affected families.

More than 600 people living at Kigungu landing site in Entebbe Municipality were left homeless after part of the place was gutted by fire Sunday evening. These started seeking shelter from relatives and friends, schools, and churches among others.

