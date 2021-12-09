Fire victims at Kigungu landing site receive relief supplies 

More than 600 people living at Kigungu landing site in Entebbe Municipality were left homeless after part of the place was gutted by fire Sunday evening. These started seeking shelter from relatives and friends, schools, and churches among others.

However, on Wednesday, these received relief items from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) worth millions to be able to mitigate the situation they are in at the moment.

The Entebbe Municipality Mayor, Mr Fabrice Rulinda, told Daily Monitor that he has received three tonnes of posho, one and a half tonnes of beans, jerrycans, and soap among other things for distribution to the affected families.

“I really thank the OPM for responding to my outcry in a short period of time. These items will be shared equally among the affected families without any favour. My family and I have also contributed Shs2,000,000 million to help these people,” he said. The Katabi town council mayor, Mr Ronald Kalama, contributed Shs200,000 to buy timber to put up some houses.

Mr Rulinda, however, asked the residents to give them (council) time to make a plan on how they should construct the houses.

“The physical planer asked for two days so that they can come up with a plan on how these houses should be set up. We request you to remain calm so that we come with a standard plan and not to construct anyhow because it’s one of the reasons why the fire was able to spread quickly,” he said.

Relief items from OPM being offloaded

The area LC chairperson Mr Richard Ssekyondo said they need more support in terms of iron sheets, timber, and clothes among other items.

“Currently, these people are sleeping outside with their children helplessly. I call upon all stakeholders to come and help these people.”

Ms Allen Najjuma who lost her engine and household items in the fire requests the government to extend more items to the affected persons especially the mothers.