Fireworks Advertising boss, Frank Muthusi dies in bathroom

Members of the marketing fraternity in Uganda are mourning after the death Fireworks Advertising chief executive officer, Frank Muthusi who was reportedly found unresponsive at his home on Wednesday.

“It's with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the untimely demise of our Group CEO Mr Frank Muthusi. Frank was not just a leader but also a mentor, friend and father to many in the advertising world. We will miss you, Frank,” the advertising company announced in a Wednesday evening statement that did not divulge more details about Muthusi’s death.

Requisite burial arrangements for the 41-year-old marketer many have eulogized as a mentor with “unmatched contribution to the advancement of the marketing, Public Relations and advertising practice in Africa” are underway.

Muthusi is said to have been found unresponsive on Wednesday morning in his bathroom by workmates who reportedly forced open the door to his Namugongo road residence after their repeated phone calls to his phone went unanswered.

Kyadondo Rugby Club eulogized him as a cherished member of their community "always present at our Monday and Friday touch rugby sessions."

According to the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), Muthusi's expertise, integrity and commitment were instrumental in their success in the different aspects and fostering a collaborative and innovative environment.