Prime
Firm seeks Shs1b from Kampala flyover project over flood damage
What you need to know:
- Seroma Ltd lawyers claim it was agreed that the damage was entirely attributed to the negligence of the project officials.
A company is demanding Shs1 billion in losses and damages from the management of Kampala flyover project over alleged flooding around Clock Tower last year due to blockage of channels during construction.
“On November 5, 2021, our client’s premises (Seroma [Ltd] yard at Clock Tower) were flooded following your blockage of water channels around the impugned premises. This was followed by a meeting at your premises and site inspection,” a February 8 letter from the lawyers to the project manager reads in part.
“The flooding further resulted in interruption with the smooth running of our client’s business and caused financial loss, undue inconvenience and loss of business to our client,” the letter adds.
The lawyers contend that it was agreed that the damage was entirely attributed to the negligence of the project officers.
Ms Penny Kiiza, an official from Seroma Ltd, yesterday claimed to have lost spare parts of 21 vehicles that had been parked in the yard, and several property, including a fuel tanker, two vehicles, office computers and scanners were damaged in the floods.
When contacted, Mr Lawrence Pario, the project manager, said the rains also caused flooding in other parts of Kampala city.
“That day, it flooded in the whole of Kampala City, it was unfortunate that our site was near Seroma but we have engaged our risk insurers to handle this issue,” Mr Pario said.
Once completed, the project is expected to reduce chronic traffic jam in the greater Kampala and improve the drainage system around Clock Tower.
According to the project design, the flyover will be half a kilometre long.
The road from Shoprite at Queen’s Way towards Katwe will be widened to have more lanes and the redesign will cover half a kilometre.
The project will also improve Nsambya, Mukwano and Ggaba roads traffic.