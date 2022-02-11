Firm seeks Shs1b from Kampala flyover project over flood damage

A company is demanding Shs1 billion in losses and damages from the management of Kampala flyover project over alleged flooding around Clock Tower last year due to blockage of channels during construction.

“On November 5, 2021, our client’s premises (Seroma [Ltd] yard at Clock Tower) were flooded following your blockage of water channels around the impugned premises. This was followed by a meeting at your premises and site inspection,” a February 8 letter from the lawyers to the project manager reads in part.

“The flooding further resulted in interruption with the smooth running of our client’s business and caused financial loss, undue inconvenience and loss of business to our client,” the letter adds.

The lawyers contend that it was agreed that the damage was entirely attributed to the negligence of the project officers.

Ms Penny Kiiza, an official from Seroma Ltd, yesterday claimed to have lost spare parts of 21 vehicles that had been parked in the yard, and several property, including a fuel tanker, two vehicles, office computers and scanners were damaged in the floods.

When contacted, Mr Lawrence Pario, the project manager, said the rains also caused flooding in other parts of Kampala city.