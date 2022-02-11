Prime

Firm seeks Shs1b from Kampala flyover project over flood damage

A commuter taxi drives through the Clock Tower floods in Kampala in 2017. The area is under construction. PHOTO/FILE

By  Anthony Wesaka  &  Precious Delilah

  • Seroma Ltd lawyers claim it was agreed that the damage was entirely attributed to the negligence of the project officials. 

A company is demanding Shs1 billion in losses and damages from the management of Kampala flyover project over alleged flooding around Clock Tower last year due to blockage of channels during construction.
“On November 5, 2021, our client’s premises (Seroma [Ltd] yard at Clock Tower) were flooded following your blockage of water channels around the impugned premises. This was followed by a meeting at your premises and site inspection,” a February 8 letter from the lawyers to the project manager reads in part.
“The flooding further resulted in interruption with the smooth running of our client’s business and caused financial loss, undue inconvenience and loss of business to our client,” the letter adds.

