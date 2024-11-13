First black Bugisu town clerk seeks gratuity, 50 years later

Aged and frail, Mr Micheal Mutende, the first black town clerk of Mbale Municipality—now Mbale City— who was born in 1940, has struggled for more than 50 years to receive his gratuity, without success.

Mr Mutende took on the role of town clerk in January 1963, shortly after the colonial era, and served for 11 years until his retirement in 1974.

In a recent interview with Daily Monitor, the 84-year-old Mutende, who struggles to walk and suffers from hearing impairment, spoke about his difficult life.

He explained that he survives on an inconsistent pension, which is inadequate to cover his basic needs and medical expenses.

“I rely on the little pension I receive from the government, but it is irregular. Sometimes months go by without payment, which is difficult given my age and poor health,” he said.

Mr Mutende, who lives in Bunywaka Village, Mafudu Sub-county, Sironko District, is owed nearly Shs1 billion in pension and gratuity arrears.

He expressed fear that he could die without receiving what is owed to him.

“My health is failing. I have serious issues with my right eye, and my doctor won’t continue treatment without a substantial payment, which I simply can’t afford,” he said.

Out of eight children—six boys and two girls—Mr Mutende has lost three, including his son, Dr James Shinyabulo Mutende, who served as State Minister for Industry. Dr Shinyabulo, who died in 2021, was once his main financial supporter.

“My surviving children are struggling and cannot meet my needs. I lost one daughter and two sons, including the former minister who was my breadwinner,” he added with a sigh.

After retiring from the town clerk post, Mr Mutende worked for Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU), Uganda Electricity Board (UEB), and Uganda Cement Industries (UCI) in Tororo.

In an April 20, 2021 letter to the current town clerk of Mbale, Mr Mutende expressed frustration over the delay in his payment.

“I requested the expedited payment of my gratuity, which has been unjustly delayed. It is disappointing to note that as a former chief executive officer of this now city authority, I am being ignored, which is shameful,” the letter read.

A 2018 letter from the Ministry of Public Service, signed by Victor Bua Leku on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, instructed Mr Mutende to submit his claim to Mbale Municipality.

“This is to inform you that the processing and payment of retirement benefits was decentralised to votes of retirement with effect from July 2025. This is, therefore, to request you to route your claim to Mbale Municipal Council as your vote of retirement for appropriate action,” the letter reads in part.

The Mbale City Town Clerk, Mr Ambrose Ocen, confirmed in a December 2023 letter to the Attorney General’s chambers that Mr Mutende's outstanding pension and gratuity arrears amount to Shs1,082,023,314 (Shs1 billion).

Mr Mutende’s wife, Ms Glades Namusisi Mutende, highlighted the challenges they face due to the lack of funds. “We struggle even to afford transport to the hospital. His grandchildren try to support us with the little money they have for food and other essentials,” she said.

She added that attempts to seek help from local NRM leaders have been unfruitful.

Government say