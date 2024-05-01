First Lady advises parents to create play time for children

The First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports, Mrs Janet Kataaha Museveni has asked parents and caregivers to accord children time to play.

She was speaking during the celebrations to mark the first National Play Day at Kololo Independence Ground on April 30 that aimed at celebrating play as one of the most transformative forces in a child’s life.

The day was celebrated under the theme; "Play where imagination takes flight."

The day brought together decision makers, government officials, educators, caregivers, children, development partners and members of the private sector.

Mrs Museveni explained that play contributes to human capital development right from the initial stages of a child’s life, so that by the time they begin formal education, they have an idea of what they want to be.

Mrs Museveni said play helps children to become strong problem solvers and critical thinkers.

She noted that the government recognises the value of play in supporting children’s holistic development and lifelong learning as well as the collective effort required from all stakeholders, including parents, to ensure that every child is given the opportunity to play.

“I would like to note that encouraging learning through play should be everyone's responsibility. We must all ensure that the children in our circles of influence are cared for and supported to learn naturally through play to enable them reach their full potential,” Ms Museveni said.

She added; “when children are supported to learn through play, their life skills and values are enhanced, they become morally and spiritually upright and emotionally intelligent. Play shapes their cognitive and communication skills.”

However, she believes that children must be helped to balance their various roles in life saying that even if learning through play is important, children should also be involved in their schoolwork, extracurricular activities, and household chores among responsibilities.

Mrs Museveni revealed that the Ministry of Education and Sports, has developed an Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Policy, which will soon go to Cabinet for approval.

The policy's objective is to provide direction and guidance in the implementation of ECCE services in the country and once approved it will provide the necessary guidelines for effective management of early childhood learning through play.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative to Uganda, Dr Mohamed El Munir A. Safieldin said that investing in Learning Through Play interventions across the early childhood, primary, and secondary education stages not only yield substantial benefits in academic achievement but also fosters a sense of joy in learning, with enduring positive impacts.

“We advocate for Time to Play, Space to Play, and Quality of Play. We urge decision-makers to prioritize policies, training, and funding to integrate play into educational and community settings. We call for investment in diverse, inclusive, and safe play spaces, along with enhanced resources and support for teachers, caregivers, and community facilitators to unlock the transformative potential of play for all children, especially the most vulnerable,” Dr Safieldin said.

He also noted that UNICEF is committed to upholding every child’s right to play, ensuring they thrive and fulfil their potential.