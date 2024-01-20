First Lady commended for contribution to development

The spouses of African heads of states and government officials of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit have commended Uganda’s first lady for her great contribution towards the country’s development.

While treating her guests to a luncheon at Serena hotel in Kampala, Mrs Janet Museveni in a documentary, shared her contributions towards Uganda’s development.

Ms Sadia Shahal, wife to Singapore’s second Minister for foreign Affairs thanked the Mrs Museveni for her commitment to developing her country, especially promoting women empowerment.

She said that her country believes in empowering women because it gives them opportunities to improve their lives.

Addressing her guests, Mrs Museveni committed to continue working with people who need to be uplifted to improve their livelihood.

“Every time I visit a community we have been working with and see the excitement in the faces of motivated people, then I recall how they were at the beginning of our development programs. I feel humbled and grateful for the opportunity I have been given to participate in this work,” Mrs Museveni said.

She added: "it is work that gives people hope as they learn better methods of growing food, taking care of their homesteads, caring for their children and seeing them survive and thrive.”

However, she noted that for people, communities and households to participate or engage in the processes of development, they must be motivated to know why they need to change and the benefits of that change.

Mrs Museveni explained that community development relies on the participation of willing and motivated people and that change is a process that takes time, requires patience, and some understanding of human nature.

“But once the people are convinced about the benefits of change, it results in exciting developments as you have witnessed in the documentary and then it is gratifying. One just needs to have the long term end result and keep it in mind so as not become disheartened,” she said.

At the same event Mrs Museveni launched the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) in Uganda.

The organisation was formed in 2002, comprising all first ladies in the African continent.

Ms Nardos Berhanu, the executive secretary of the organization, said that OAFLAD collaborates with partners and stakeholders to drive positive change across the continent.

She explained that the organization is aimed at improving the lives of African women and children, promoting gender equity, and fostering social and economic development in their countries.

Ms Berhanu said that First Ladies embarked on a continent-wide unifying campaign #WeAreEqual to inject urgency into the movement for gender equity.

The campaign calls on leaders, global partners, and all stakeholders to protect and advance the rights of women and girls across the continent.

“This involves prioritizing women’s health, ensuring access to education for girls, promoting women’s economic empowerment, and taking a stand against gender-based violence,” Ms Berhanu said.