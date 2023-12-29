First Lady Janet Museveni tests positive for Covid-19

President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday announced that his wife, Janet, tested positive for Coronavirus. The long-serving leader, aged 79, made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter.



The First Lady, known as Maama Janet, is also the Minister for Education and Sports.

"On Christmas day, after a family lunch, Maama Janet started feeling kukarakaatwa (sandy feeling) in the throat. We did a Rapid Corona test, which was negative. However, we sent another sample to Mbarara for PCR test and it came back positive," explained Museveni.

"Indeed, Maama was feeling weak, with headache sometimes and with the kukarakaatwa. Immediately, on the 26th (December) morning, I had to carry out a test on myself so that we decided to manage the problem. The tests came back negative by afternoon."

The First Lady, 75, is in isolation and has commenced treatment, the President added.

"We, therefore, decided for Maama to self-isolate in one of the houses at Rwakyitura while I continue with the programmes that we had arranged but not ones where Maama was involved. That is why we could not go to Kyenkwanzi or to Hon. Kaboyo’s function."

Despite the setback, President Museveni indicated that he would continue to discharge his duties.

"What is of interest is how I remained negative despite being with Maama all these days- sharing the room, the air-conditioned car to Entebbe and back to Nakasero. Was it because I am emponoka (survivor) of Corona of last May? Maama is now a first-time corona warrior. She is doing well."

In June 2023, Museveni announced he had contracted Coronavirus and consequently proceeded on forced leave. At the time, the First Lady tested negative.