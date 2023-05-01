First Lady rallies Ugandans against foreign beliefs

The First Lady, also the Minister for Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, has rallied Ugandans to speak out against harmful foreign beliefs and practices that weaken and jeopardise the institution of marriage and the family.

Ms Museveni said each Ugandan should heed the clarion call to stand up for the family, especially when the institution of the family is under immense attack.

“All of us should know that the protection of the family is vital to the stability of society. Therefore, I urge everyone to speak up for what is right. We must defend the family as the foundation of society. We must raise our children to honour the written word of God and to uphold biblical principles,” Ms Museveni said.

She was speaking during the golden jubilee marriage celebrations of Pastor Nicholas Wafula and his wife Elizabeth Wafula as a guest of honour at Kololo Independence Grounds on Saturday.

Ms Museveni explained that marriage is the place where procreation happens and that multiplication takes two genders, the male and the female.

She noted that fruitfulness of the womb requires a man and a woman and when the door to procreation is closed, the God-given mandate is demeaned.

“We have to remain steadfast in proclaiming God’s mandate for the family, to be fruitful, to multiply and fill the earth. Uganda is committed to this cause and I appeal to you to stick to what God has ordained,” Ms Museveni said.

Anti-gay Bill

On March 21, the Parliament passed the Ant-Homosexual Bill, 2023, that proponents say is aimed at prohibiting same-sex relations, strengthening Uganda’s capacity to deal with domestic and foreign threats to the heterosexual family, safeguarding traditional and cultural values and protecting youth or children against gay and lesbian practices.

President Museveni has since returned the Bill to Parliament after several meetings with legislators and the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

Pastor Wafula, the founder of Deliverance Church, revealed to his guests that God has been the pillar of their marriage and has kept him and his wife safe for 50 years.

“The success of any marriage is bringing Jesus between you and forgiveness. Some of us men don’t want to say sorry, but we have been doing that,” he said.

Pastor Wafula advised couples to learn to adjust, saying marriage brings two different people with different characters and they must adjust for the better.