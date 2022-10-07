Fish farming shaping lives of Bugiri women

Ms Maduwa Nabakooza, a single mother of four children, is among the more than 1,400 women in Bugiri District who have embraced fish farming as a source of livelihood.

Although fishing was initially a preserve of the men, given the complexity that comes with operating engine boats and harsh fishing methods, the women under their umbrella body; Women Empowerment Group-Bugiri, are in charge of the majority of activities at Wakawaka Landing Site.

In 2019, the UN Women invested Shs2.8b to lift the women in the district out of poverty. The beneficiaries have since bought more than 28 fish cages. They also own engine boats and have established infrastructure at the landing site.

Ms Immaculate Were, the district fisheries officer, said the women have been able to contribute to household income thus reducing cases of gender-based violence.

She made the revelation during a courtesy visit of the UN women representative, Ms Paulina Chiwangu, to their projects in Bugiri, Tororo, and Mbale districts last week.

Ms Were said they produce more than 350 tonnes of fish annually.

Ms Chiwangu urged the women to train their colleagues in other districts on how to earn a living.

She added that when a woman is economically empowered, their contribution to the development of the country is enormous.

This is evident in the lives of women like Ms Nabakooza, who has been able to educate her children from fishing proceeds.

“My firstborn graduated in journalism and the second is a doctor. The third is at university and the last one is in Primary Seven. They have all been able to go to school because of what I have attained from fishing,” she said.

Other women no longer rely on their husbands to buy them necessities.

“I used to beg for everything from my husband but after I got my capital from the UN project and bought my things, I am able to feed my family,” Ms Auma said.

Meanwhile, the women have also asked the government to renovate their ice plant that broke down five years ago.

Ms Aidah Nakiranda, a fish trader, said they sometimes make losses since they don’t have anywhere to preserve their fish.

“We do not have a fridge and power to preserve the fish left after selling. The generator is also faulty. There was a time we made losses of more than 700 kilogrammes,” Ms Nakiranda said.