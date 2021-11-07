The officials were handcuffed and marched out to a waiting police patrol car and whisked to Busia Kenya police station. PHOTO/ DAVID AWORI

|

National

Fish row: UPDF major, five other Ugandan officials arrested in Kenya

By  David Awori

What you need to know:

  • The six Ugandans were arrested at the office of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) manager after crossing the border, as they waited to meet some Kenyan authorities over fish trade.

A senior UPDF officer, three top officials from the ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries are among six Ugandans who were last evening arrested by the Kenya security officials at the Busia-Kenya border amid an ongoing fish row between the two countries.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.