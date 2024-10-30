Fisheries Protection Unit destroy illegal gear worth Shs830m in Busoga

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) and local authorities have destroyed illegal fishing gear worth Shs831 million across the Kamuli, Kaliro and Buyende districts over the past eight months, leading to the increase in the price of fish.

The FPU was formed by President Museveni in January 2017 to mitigate and end illegal fishing practices on Ugandan water bodies.

However, on October 28, FPU destroyed 294 pieces of Kokota (beach seine nets) worth Shs279.6 million, and 2,204 pieces of monofilament nets worth Shs11 million and 2,000 undersized gill nets (three inches) worth Shs40 million at Kapyokolo UPDF detach in Kapyokolo ‘B’ Zone, Bukungu Sub-county, Buyende District.

Also destroyed were 122 small boats worth Shs488.8 million, and 60 pieces of cast nets worth Shs12 million, according to Lt Daniel Kamuntu, the Commandant Kamuli, Buyende, Kaliro.

According to Lt Kamuntu, cumulatively, 4,680 illegal fishing gear have been recovered from Bukungu, Kapyokolo, Kasato, Kiwantama, Kibale, and Kyankole landing sites between February and September 2024, which has left fishermen distressed and led to a surge in the prices of fish.

Shaffick Ssengendo, a fishmonger at Bukungu Landing Site, says because of such “interruptions”, a kilogramme of Nile Perch has increased from Shs10,000 to Shs14,000 during the same period.

“Initially, an average school of between three and four Tilapia were bought at Shs15,000, which is no longer the case,” Mr Ssengendo said in an interview on October 29.

Lt Kamuntu advised the fishing community to buy the recommended fishing gear or be ready to face the law, rather than hoodwink the public that most of the time they are harassed by the Marine Forces.

“We shall continue with the operations until we are satisfied that illegal fishing gear is wiped out of this community,” Lt Kamuntu said.

Buyende District Fisheries Officer, Ms Sarah Nalukwago, urged the fishermen to adhere to the requisite fishing requirements, make use of FPU to monitor illegal fishermen and protect the lake which will allow fish to grow and sustain their livelihood.

According to Ms Nalukwago, the number of illegal fishing gear on Lake Kyoga has increased, adding that, “what was destroyed is too small compared to what is left on the waters.”

She further advised the fishing community to reach out to the FPU and Fisheries Department to work together to increase their catch.

Buyende Assistant Resident Commissioner, Mr Emmanuel Kabenge, advised fishing communities to be mindful of the lake since it is their main source of livelihood.

Bukungu Town Council Mayor, Mr Mathias Aribo Nyadundo, hailed the FPU for the surge in mature fish catches on the lake; but blamed them for the alleged wrongful eviction of 37 residents of Kapyokolo UPDF detach, saying they should either be resettled or compensated.

He said: "We registered our complaint about the illegal acquisition of this land with the State Minister of Defence (Jacob Oboth) but have not received any communication from him to-date.”