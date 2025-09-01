Fisherman dies as boat overturns during fishing trip on River Mpologoma

Police in Kibuku District, eastern Uganda, are investigating the drowning of 30-year-old Yokana Minjo after his boat capsized on River Mpologoma during a fishing expedition.

The incident, reported by village LC1 John Kyenyi, occurred around 3:00 pm yesterday in Nansonko Village, Bugiri Parish, Kasasira Sub-county.

Minjo and his colleague, Godfrey Matono, were pulling in fishing nets when a sudden strong wave overturned their boat. Matono survived, but Minjo was swept away by the river’s current.

“The body was later retrieved by relatives and other fishermen and conveyed to the police station,” said North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson ASP Wilfred Kyempasa.

He confirmed the case had been registered and that detectives had visited the scene and obtained statements from the survivor and relatives.

ASP Kyempasa cautioned residents to remain vigilant on rivers, especially during strong winds and high water levels.

“This was a regrettable incident. People should be more careful while on these rivers,” he noted.

Local leaders echoed the warning. “The continued tragic deaths on lakes and rivers highlight the inherent dangers of water-based activities and the need for public education and personal care,” said Moses Wairagala.

He added that fishermen and farmers who rely on the river for their livelihood must pay attention to prevailing weather conditions.

Residents described the river as increasingly hazardous during periods of heavy rain.

“This river has claimed many lives over the years. People have no alternative source of livelihood but to endure the risks to support their families,” observed Jamada Kesi, a local resident.

Minjo’s death marks the latest in a series of fatal accidents on the Mpologoma River, which communities depend on for fishing, farming, and transport.

Authorities have urged both fishermen and farmers to exercise caution and adhere to safety measures while on the water.