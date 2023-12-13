Fishermen accuse UPDF marines of illegal fishing

A section of fishermen has expressed concern over alleged illegal fishing at close landing sites in Masaka District.

Speaking to Monitor on Wednesday, the fishermen welcomed the planned reopening of the landing sites, but urged the government to first curb the illegal fishing which they claimed have been going on unabated for the last seven years.

Of the 15 landing sites in Masaka District, nine were closed in 2017 on account of operating illegally. The closed landing sites include Mitondo, Nakigga, Mutemante, Kyasa, Mumpu, Kabasese, Gwamba, Makonzi and Kisenero.

Although the landing sites were officially closed in 2017, the fishermen claim some powerful fish dealers continued using them at night with the protection of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers attached to the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU).

“The alleged closed sites are fishing grounds for bigwigs and soldiers. This has been happening since 2017. We doubt whether their illicit activities will stop when the landing sites are officially reopened,” one of the fishermen from Bukakkata Landing Site, who preferred anonymity, said in an interview on Wednesday.

The source cited Mitondo Landing Site in Bukakkata Sub-county as one of the closed landing sites where illegal fishing has continued unabated over the seven-year period.

Mr Iddi Nsubuga, another fisherman previously operating at Mitondo Landing Site, said they have fulfilled all the requirements to resume their activities but want assurance from the government that their structures and boats will not be destroyed by the soldiers as was the case recently.

“When we were ruthlessly evicted in 2017, all our facilities were destroyed. Around July this year, we were asked to reinstate them but still, soldiers under FPU pulled them down,” he said.

Mr John Mutagubya, the Bukakkata Sub-county acting chairperson, said some residents, who were previously engaging in fishing, are fearing to return to the lake due to the torture meted out on them by the FPU soldiers.

“We instead advocate for cooperation with civilians. We get information about illegal fishing but sometimes we fear to share such information with soldiers because they treat us as enemies,” he said.

To ensure adherence to fishing standards at all landing sites, Masaka District has set up a committee led by the chief administrative officer, Mr David Kawooya. Other representatives include sub-counties fisheries officers and the regional FPU commander, Lt Deogratious Kato.

The committee is charged with ensuring that all closed landing sites have proper lavatory facilities, all fishermen possess proper fishing gear and have their boats registered so that closed landing sites can reopen early next year.

Lt Kato said their investigations had revealed that there are some people who are impersonating FPU’s informers, whom they are also hunting.

“This is a complicated issue which can’t be solved in one day but no doubt that we’re on the right course. We ask everyone with relevant information to collaborate with us to fight illegal fishing,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, a recognised landing site must be fenced off, has a known registered number of fishermen that must not exceed 30), has standard boats and legal fishing gear, among others.

Mr John Kavuma, the Buwunga Sub-county chairperson, said they are aware of some people who don’t want the closed landing sites reopened but they are hopeful that this time around, the authorities will fulfil their promise “because we are committed to follow the required standards”.

Landing sites were the main sources of revenue for the district. Mr Willy Ssenkindu, the Masaka District chief finance officer, said they used to collect more than Shs1 billion annually but since the closure of several landing sites, they currently collect only Shs350 million.

“This collaboration gives us hope that in the near future, we will get back to our joyous days but with the current situation, service delivery is seriously crippled,” he said.

In January 2017, President Museveni formed FFU to crack down on illegal fishing on Ugandan water bodies, which was blamed for the dwindling fish stocks.