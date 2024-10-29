Fishermen count losses as weeds invade River Nile

For more than 25 years, Mr Marko Onegalith depended on fishing as the most reliable source of income for his family.

Through this trade, he has been able to pay fees for his children and other dependents in school, managed medical bills and constructed a decent house.

He had also hoped to expand his business, but the future now looks bleak.

His daily catch of fish and sales has drastically reduced due to the invasive weeds that have covered almost all the fishing areas at Amor Landing Site in Pakwach District.

Speaking to this publication at the weekend, Mr Onegalith said: “We cannot ride our boats easily on River Nile because weeds have claimed most of the space. The weed has blocked the entry point at Pakwach Bridge.”

He added: “The fish stocks have as well dwindled and it is difficult to catch fish and have a good number of them for sale. In a day, I would earn Shs500,000 from the sale of fish but now for the past three months, I earn about Shs220,000 daily. This has created a financial dilemma for me because I have school fees to pay for the children.”

The invasive papyrus weeds that have been moving from the Albert Nile in Panyimur, feeding into the River Nile, have blocked most parts of the water space. Hence, fishermen are finding it difficult to row. The fishermen also say the papyrus weeds are suffocating fish because there is inadequate oxygen to sustain the aquatic animals.

“I used to catch three buckets of fish daily but now I can only manage one bucket. When rowing, you have to keep dodging the weeds. Sometimes the weeds harbour snakes, which are also dangerous to our lives,” Mr Onegalith explained.

Another fisherman, Mr Nickson Opoka, said he used to earn about Shs250,000 every day but nowadays he hardly earns Shs100,000 in a day. “This weed has doubled our problems because we are also battling UPDF Marine operations, loans and now the weeds.”

Jobs affected

Mr Opoka said the landing site that used to have about 70 fishermen, now has about 45 remaining. He said some of them quit the business due to continuous crackdown on illegal fishing gear, loans, the invasive weeds and low fish business.

"It is tricky now in Pakwach to eat fish and do fish business smoothly because the stocks of fish have reduced due to natural factors and the government policy hindering fishermen to fish. This has pushed some of my colleagues out of business and it is amplifying poverty at households,” Mr Opoka added.

One of the fish dealers in Pakwach Town, Ms Dorothy Aceng, said weeds on River Nile have not only affected fishermen, but also fish dealers who are now traveling long distances to look for fish outside Pakwach town.

She said this has affected their profit margins. “We are accessing fish from Ntoroko District because Pakwach no longer has enough fish. A kilogramme of fresh fish now goes for Shs18,000 from Shs12,000. This has pushed some fish dealers out of the fish business,” Ms Aceng said.

A resident of Pakwach Town Council, Mr Benson Olindi, said since the water is covered some of delicious fish spices like electric fish, Yellow fish and Angara on River Nile are disappearing.

“Getting Angara has become difficult because most of them are not from this landing site. They could be relocating to another place where their lives are not threatened. A piece of Angara costs Shs25,000 up from Shs15,000,” he said.

Unra speaks out

Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) public relations officer Allan Ssempebwa said the weeds have covered over 20 acres of the River Nile water in Pakwach District.