Fishermen, leaders decry theft of boats

Fishermen and leaders in Apac District have raised concern over the theft of boats at different landing sites at Lake Kyoga.

One person has been killed and another injured as a result of the theft of boats in the area.

The affected landing sites include Waikobo, Kwibale and Acholi Inn landing sites, all in Akokoro Sub-county.

The number of boats that have been stolen has yet to be determined. However, authorities say at least eight boats have been stolen in the last two months at Acholi Inn Landing Site alone.

Ms Milly Akena, the Idep-Kitgum Village chairperson, said the stolen boats are hidden in the suds.

“My boat was stolen and I discovered it after two months. It was being hidden in the suds which made it difficult for us to trace it,” she said.

Mr Keny Bombastic, a fisherman at Acholi Inn Landing Site, said some fishermen steal boats from landing sites in Nakasongola District and bring them to Apac.

“There is a group of fishermen who are crossing up to the landing sites in Nakasongola to steal boats. A week ago, one was arrested there and beaten badly. He was cut with a machete on his bark,” he said.

Mr Sammy Ogwal Oboma, the chairperson of the fishermen association at Kayei Landing Site, Akokoro Town Council, said: “The rising cases of boat theft are among those practising illegal fishing activities because they are fishing stealthily. These fishermen are also catching immature fish.”

The Apac District police commander, Mr David Wills Ndaula, said they are investigating the matter.

“Many suspects have been named though they are still at large,” he said.

The Akokoro Sub-county chairperson, Mr Felix Odongo Ococ, called on the government to find alternative sources of livelihood for fishermen who cannot afford the recommended fishing gear.

“When the government banned unregulated fishing, many people were left jobless. So, they are now participating in illegal fishing activities, thus causing insecurity,” he said.

Issue

A fisherman was killed in Apac District for allegedly stealing a boat.

The deceased, only identified as Pule, 23, a fisherman at Kayei Landing Site, Akokoro Sub-county, was pronounced dead at Akokoro Health Centre III in Akokoro Town Council on Monday.

He was admitted at the facility after reportedly being beaten by his fellow fishermen over the alleged theft of a boat.

Mr Moses Erac, a health worker at Akokoro Health Centre III, said the deceased had multiple injuries on his body.

“We examined him and we found that he had a fractured left hand, thigh bone and the left collar bone was also broken. He was in a bad condition that we couldn’t manage. So, he died during an attempt to transfer him to Apac hospital,” Mr Erac said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.