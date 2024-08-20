Fishermen live in fear of pirates on Lake Victoria

Fishermen on islands and landing sites across Kalangala, Mukono and Buvuma districts are grappling with repeated attacks by pirates.

These criminals, who operate in deep waters, rob boat engines, fishing gear, fuel and even food from the fishermen.

The areas most affected include Lyabaana and Liibu landing sites in Buvuma District, as well as Nkose and Jaana in Kalangala District, and Kimi in Mukono District.

These attacks have caused significant fear among the fishing communities, particularly deterring night fishing activities.

Mr Mustafa Ntale, a fisherman at Lyabaana Landing Site, said: “Pirates intercepted my workers on July 24 as they returned to the landing site after three days of fishing. They took 20 litres of petrol, a 15HP Yamaha marine engine, and half a tonne of fish.”

Mr Ntale added that three other boat engines were stolen by pirates on July 20, with one taken from Liibu landing site and two from Luwelo Landing Site.

Mr Luka Kayondo, a fisherman from Kimi Landing Site, recounted a similar incident on July 21, where he lost 200 kilogrammes of fish to the pirates.

“The thieves, dressed in full army uniform and armed with rifles, intercepted my workers. They ordered all the fish caught over two days to be transferred to their boat, along with the fuel,” he said.

In another incident, Mr Vincent Nyabola, a fisherman in Buvuma District, said the pirates even stole food found on the boats.

“Some fishermen informed us that a suspicious boat intercepted them near Liibu Landing Site. Men in army jackets ordered them to surrender all the fish, food, and fuel, which they did,” Mr Nyabola said.

Mr Hassim Lutalo, a fisherman in Maziga Sub-county, said he suspects that the pirates come from neighbouring Tanzania. He added that they have been attacking the area since 2018.

“These attacks are persistent. Sometimes, they steal boat engines and fuel. When law enforcers carry out operations, the pirates escape into Tanzania. To curb this, security forces from both countries need to work together,” Mr Lutalo said.

Mr Sirajje Mawanda, the spokesperson for the Association of Fishermen and Lake Users in Uganda (Afalu), said these attacks typically occur during the dry season.

“The low income from reduced fish catch during the dry season attracts robbers, but such cases drastically reduce during the rainy season,” he explained.

However, Lt Lauben Ndifula, the spokesperson for the Fish Protection Unit (FPU), said the affected fishermen have not reported these incidents to their unit.

“When soldiers were deployed on the lake in 2017, cases of piracy reduced. If there are fresh cases, let the fishermen inform us so we can take action,” Ndifula said, adding: “And if it’s our soldiers misbehaving, let the fishermen immediately report it.”

Past Incidents

On June 29, 2021, pirates suspected to be from Tanzania attacked Lujaabwa Landing Site in Mazinga Sub-county, stealing four boat engines and an unspecified amount of fuel.

One fisherman, Mr Williams Kawuki, 24, was killed when he refused to handover his mobile phone to pirates.

On May 23, 2020, pirates attacked fishermen in Kyotera District, leaving one dead and two others injured.

The deceased was identified as Aloysius Welaga, while the injured were Abbey Mawanda and Sebastian Ssengabi.

In 2019, pirates killed one person and stole four boat engines from fishermen on Nkose Island.

In another attack in 2018, pirates raided Mawaala Landing Site, stealing six boat engines and several litres of petrol from fuel stores.

On February 19, 2016, pirates attacked Mirindi Landing Site in Kalangala District, killing one fisherman and injuring others before making off with boat engines.

The deceased was identified as Swaibu Wasswa, and the injured included Disan Kimera, Hassan Bugembe and Guster Sserubiri.

In a particularly brutal attack on June 5, 2016, pirates believed to be from Tanzania killed four fishermen at Kasensero Landing Site in Rakai District, stealing money, boat engines, and other valuables.

The deceased were identified as Isaiah Mbabazi, Gerald Muyunga, Godfrey Ssemwanga, and Steven Kikambi, all residents of Kasensero Landing Site.

The government has previously announced plans to close porous border points as a security measure, especially in light of the ongoing terror threats.