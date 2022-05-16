Fishermen stranded as lake fails to regain water level

Lake Kijjanebarola in Rakai District, which recedes at Kalunga Landing Site, has failed to regain its previous water levels a year later.

On May 12, 2021 fishermen and residents of Kyarulangira Sub-county and Ddyango Town Council in Rakai woke up to the shock of their lives after the water body mysteriously dried up at the landing site.

The water at the landing site receded by two kilometres, making fishing and travel on the lake difficult. This left at least 50 fishermen who were deriving livelihoods from the landing site jobless. Some have since relocated to other landing sites.

When this reporter visited the area at the weekend, the landing site was covered by papyrus and green vegetation.

Ever since the lake receded, residents say they have found it difficult to access water for domestic use.

“The women and children can hardly go to the lake and fetch water because there’s a swamp and one can easily drown,” Mr Bosco Byamukama, a fisherman, said on Saturday.

Mr Byamukama, who has been a fisherman for the last 35 years, is confident the receded part of the lake will fill up to its brim.

“This is the second time we have witnessed this [water receding], but I am sure water will return unexpectedly like it did in 1997,” he said.

Mr Wangi Ssemanda, the chairperson of Ddyango Town Council, said some fishermen have resorted to farming.

“We have less than 10 active fishermen, they find it difficult to catch fish for sale,” he said.

Causes

The drying up of the lake has been linked to climate change, increased evaporation and low rainfall.

“We started receiving rain a few weeks ago yet it has been raining in other parts of the country since early April,” Mr Sam Asiimwe ,a resident in the area , said

Mr Erisamu Owakubariho, 69, a resident of Nkundi Village, said it may take between three to four years for the lake to fill up.

Mr Richard Kalungi Bikande, the Rakai District environment officer, said underground forces pushed water to move to other parts of the lake.

“We urge residents to avoid occupying the space where water receded because it will soon return,” he said.

Lake Kijanebarola covers areas of Kyarurangira, Ddyango Town Council, Ddwaniro, Kagamba, Kibaale, Kibanda, Lwamaggwa, Kacheera, and Rakai Town Council in Rakai District.