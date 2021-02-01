Fishermen want UPDF back on water bodies 

By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA More by this Author

Fishermen have appealed to government to return the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) to water bodies over exploitation.

Their plea comes barely four months after the UPDF were recalled from the lakes and rivers following complaints of brutality.

The Jinja fishermen chairperson, Mr Majid Magumba, at the weekend, said the absence of the UPDF has created more harm than good.

Mr Magumba said the water bodies have been depleted due to lack of a regulator of fishing.

“As I talk now all markets are filled with immature fish and the few mature ones are very expensive since they are not being allowed to multiply,” Mr Magumba said.

He added: “Fishermen using illegal gear are at war with those following the law, and when those with illegal gear find your legal fishing gear, they confiscate it; besides, you may not catch any mature fish because the lake is now drained.’’

Advertisement

Mr Awali Kisibo, a fisherman at Masese Landing Site in Jinja City, said UPDF reinstatement should, however, be monitored by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries.

“The UPDF should be returned on water bodies because we have run out of fish due to exploitation by those using illegal gear; but my advice is that when arrested, the UPDF should not beat us because beating is like passing a verdict in court.’’

He ruled out the belief that if the government reinstates the UPDF shortly after the election period, it will be misinterpreted that the suspension was due to pressure for votes.

Background

Fishermen complained last year over the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) brutality. This attracted the attention of Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga who asked President Museveni to intervene.

The President last October ordered for the removal of the UPDF from the water bodies.

Mr Museveni tasked the UPDF Chief of Land Forces, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, to oversee an exit strategy of the UPDF from the water bodies and compensation of fishermen who presented evidence of torture and loss of property.



