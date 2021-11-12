Fishers turn out for Covid jab in record numbers

A Ugandan health official injects a man with the Pfizer vaccine during a mass vaccination exercise at City Square in Kampala on October 14, 2021. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Santo Ojok

What you need to know:

  • The big turnout comes in the wake of the mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign declared by the district leadership last week. The campaign kicked off on Monday.

Hundreds of residents from 10 fishing villages in Apac District have turned up at the various vaccination centres to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

