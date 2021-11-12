Fishers turn out for Covid jab in record numbers

Hundreds of residents from 10 fishing villages in Apac District have turned up at the various vaccination centres to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The big turnout comes in the wake of the mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign declared by the district leadership last week. The campaign kicked off on Monday.

The district is on a seven-day campaign to vaccinate all persons aged 18 years and above, and the exercise is going on at 78 vaccination posts set up in all parishes in Akokoro and Apoi sub-counties and Akokoro Town Council.

On Monday, people thronged Acholi Inn Landing Site Village in Kungu Parish, Akokoro Sub-county, to receive their first jab.

Mr Peter Okiror, a member of the Village Health Team and mobiliser for the vaccination campaign, said a total of 200 people got vaccinated on the first day of the exercise.

“We have been teaching people on the importance of getting vaccinated and many people are now informed about the vaccines,” Mr Okiror said.

Mr Keny Bombastic, a resident of Acholi Inn Village, who got his first jab, urged those who are still hesitant to follow suit.

“I have been watching TV and hearing from the radio how costly the treatment of Covid-19 is. So, as a poor man, I decided quickly to get vaccinated,” he said. Mr Isma Kaliesobola, a fisherman in Kaissa Fishing Village, Kungu Parish, said he missed the vaccination on day one.

“I came here at 4pm and I found that the vaccines were done, so I am going back tomorrow (Wednesday), so that I can receive my jab. I am still encouraging those who are not vaccinated to hurry and get the vaccines, which are being given freely,” Mr Kaliesobola said.

Ms Sharon Vicky Atim, the Apac Covid-19 focal point person, said the district is doing everything to ensure the vaccines are accessed by everyone.

“We have deployed our team within the communities and we were able to vaccinate 800 people on Monday. So, I am encouraging those who did not get the chance to go to the nearest vaccination post to hurry up,” she said on Wednesday.

Apac District has received 216, 487 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Moderna vaccines from the Ministry of Health, which are being used in the ongoing seven-day Covid-19 vaccination campaign.