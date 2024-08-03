Fishing communities decry poor health care services

Katabi Town Council Mayor, Ronald Kalema, has appealed to the government to provide free medical services to residents living in fishing communities around Lake Victoria.

He emphasised the need for improved health and livelihoods in the area.

"This area is prone to diseases like bilharzia, HIV/AIDS, and poor nutrition, which affect the residents' lives because they live just a few meters away from the lake shoreline," Kalema said during the launch of a three-day medical outreach camp at Tender Grassroots (TGR) Community Health Centre in Kitubulu on Saturday.

Mr Kalema said that if it wasn’t for a family from the area (TGR), to mobilise resources and organise a free medical camp, some people would die in silence.

Ms Doka Fatuma, the director TGR highlighted the dire medical conditions in the area, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and malaria and many can’t afford the bills.

"We offer free services, subsidized care, and free immunisation to give back to the community," Fatuma said. "Partnerships with entities like Afia and government have enabled us to provide vaccines and improve residents' health."

“We are trying to promote early maternal and child health care so that mothers can come for free antenatal exams and cut down on fetal deaths. If the government gives us the help and support, we can do better,” she said.

Nursing Officer Halima Adam emphasised the importance of the health camp in identifying and treating illnesses.