Fistula patients to benefit from Shs11b program

Women living with obstetric fistula in Namayingo District are set to benefit from a Shs11 billion ($3,000,000) program by the Iceland Embassy in Uganda.

The program aims at enhancing the capacity of healthcare facilities and community structures to provide quality maternal health and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) services, including fistula care; and rehabilitating and reintegrating women affected by obstetric fistula into society as productive citizens.

Speaking at the launch of the program at the Embassy in Kampala, Ms Gift Malunga, UNFPA country representative said the partnership focuses on eliminating fistula. The three-year initiative is set to run from January 2024 to December 2026.

“We have a group of women who are quietly suffering from fistula which is a complication of childbirth. The group is neglected and people don’t want to talk about obstetric fistula because it occurs commonly among the disadvantaged community, normally women who live in hard-to-reach areas and who hardly access health care,” she said.

According to the UN Population Fund, every year Uganda registers about 1,900 new fistula cases, 7 per cent of these occurring among adolescents.

Ms Malunga also recommended Uganda for the intervention towards addressing maternal mortality despite a high rate of teenage pregnancy.

Ms Hilda Engilbertsdóttir, Head of Mission-Embassy of Iceland said Namayingo has one of the highest fertility rates in Uganda and teenage pregnancies, which is a big task for the government.

“Namayingo faces challenges when it comes to obstetric fistula and sexual reproductive health and has one of the highest levels of fertility rates in Uganda and teenage pregnancies. We are confident that we are going to address these challenges,” she said.

The ambassador also commended the Ministry of Health for their role in fighting obstetric fistula among the women saying that they will be working with them together with UNFPA to solve the issue.

Utility