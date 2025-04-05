Five arrested after fire destroys Busia school dormitory

Police in Busia District are holding five people following a fire outbreak at a boys' dormitory at Arubaine Primary School in Busia town.

The fire at the boys' dormitory broke out a few minutes after 4pm on April 04, 2025, while some students were still attending classes.

The arrested individuals include three Primary Seven pupils, who are alleged to have started the fire, and two female teachers. The teachers are alleged to have blocked the police and fire rescue teams from accessing the scene in time.

Mr Joel Musolin, a teacher at the school, narrates that while they were in the staff room, they noticed smoke billowing from the boys' dormitory. They used basins to fetch water and sand to extinguish the blaze before it could spread and get out of control.

“The fire destroyed only a few mattresses because we managed to put it out quickly, preventing it from spreading and engulfing the entire dormitory,” he said.

Mr Musolin told the Monitor that they had already extinguished the fire by the time the police arrived at the scene.

Ms Jessica Amuge, the Officer in Charge (OC) of Fire and Rescue Services in Busia District, said that they had received a distress call from a resident reporting that the boys' dormitory at Arubaine Primary School was on fire.

“It's true that a fire broke out at the boys' dormitory of Arubaine Primary School, but fortunately, we were able to put it out before it spread,” Ms Amuge said.

Ms Amuge revealed that the arrested teachers had attempted to block the police from accessing the scene.

“When my team responded, two teachers closed the gate and falsely claimed there was no fire. We arrested them for allegedly obstructing police duties,” she said.

However, the teachers denied blocking the police, stating they were already in the staff room when the officers arrived at the school gate.

"We didn't block the police," Mr Constance Nandecha said, one of the arrested teachers. "The gate was already closed when they arrived, and that's when the issue escalated."

According to the police, the dormitory was congested and was being operated illegally by the school.

Mr Yahaya Mugoya, the local council chairperson for Arubaine, expressed shock, but was happy that it was extinguished before spreading.

Arubaine Islamic Primary School, a Universal Primary Education (UPE) institution, topped the 2024 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results in the area.

The arrested individuals are being held at Busia Police Station as investigations continue. Last March, Busia District saw a series of school fires in three schools within a single week, including one at Victory Nursery and Primary School that killed four pupils in a dormitory blaze.