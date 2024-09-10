Five arrested for vandalizing Shs225m street light solar panels

Five people suspected of vandalizing street light solar panels worth Shs225.75 million in Kabale town have been arrested by the police.

The police spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate on September said that the accused persons are currently detained at Kabale police station under CRB674/2024 where they were charged of theft, possession of breaking implements, malicious damage and conspiracy to commit a felony.

He named the suspects as Gerevazio Ampaire 18, Martin Muhereza 28, Esera Mirembe 40, Gerevazio Habomugisha 40 and Edita Arineitwe 22.

“Its alleged that, between the month of July and September 2024 at the areas of Makanga cell, Rwakaraba cell, Rushoroza and Nyabikoni, within hours of the night, in Kabale Municipality, the suspects conspired together and maliciously damaged street lights solar panels valued at Shs225,750,000 million, the property of government of Uganda, specifically for Kabale Municipality,” Mr Maate said.

Mr Maate added that the suspects have been doing this on several occasions and after the criminal acts, they go and sell the stolen items from Kabale town to a one Nuwamanya, a business man in the neighboring Rubanda District. Nuwamanya is at large but his wife Edita Arinaitwe was arrested together with the other suspects.

“The suspects were arrested through an intelligence led operation from their hideouts although others went on the run. During the arrest, search was conducted that led to the recovery of two solar batteries from Mirembe Esera and Mushwaza respectively,” Mr Maate said.

The Kabale municipal council mayor, Mr Sentero Byamugisha asked the police to continue with the operation because the racket is big.

“The arrested suspects must replace all the vandalized street light solar panels before they are prosecuted. As Kabale municipal council, we appreciate the efforts of the police in arresting the suspects,” Mr Byamugisha said.

In June 2023 Kabale municipal council approved the installation of 204 solar power lighting system worth Shs.1.99 billion on different streets in Kabale town to promote and boost night business. While commissioning the completed project in April this year, the Kabale Resident District commissioner Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma ordered the police and its sister security institutions to neutralize any criminal found vandalizing government infrastructure as a deterrence measure to scare other would be intenders.