Five arrested in Rukungiri over their father's murder

Police in Rukungiri District have arrested five people in connection to the murder of their father.

The deceased has been identified as Yonasani Turyamureeba, 58, a resident of Rubabo B Cell in Nyabushenyi Parish, Nyarushanje Sub-county in Rukungiri District.

Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson said “Turyamureba had for long been embroiled in a domestic misunderstanding with his first 54-year-old wife, Sadress Ntegyereize over the land she claimed was unevenly distributed amongst the four wives.”

Locals believed that the Local Council authorities had settled the matter.

"Their issues were once settled by the local council court but it was unfortunate that his family members went ahead and killed him out of dissatisfaction," Mr Maate said.

On Monday, Mr Maate also identified the suspects as Denis Nuwamanya, Idan Ainebyona, Consolanta Tindikyeitire, Atananzio Muhwezi, and Sadress Ntegyereize, one of the deceased’s wives.

Allegations indicate that on January 1, 2022 at around 7pm, Nuwamanya, 25, and Ainebyoona, 18 all biological children to Ntegyereize Sadress invited their father to Rwakaraba Trading Centre where they were seen drinking alcohol together with Niwamanya sighted armed with a sharp panga.

At around 10pm on the same day, Turyamureeba and the two sons left the trading Center together until Sunday morning at around 7am when his body was found lying along the feeder road from Rubabo B Village at Rwakaraba Trading centre, according to a police account.

Mr Maate further told this reporter that police conducted a search and recovered a sharp panga from the home of Nuwamanya before Mr Turyamureba’s body was conveyed to Rwakabengo Health Center III for postmortem.