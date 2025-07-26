Five arrested over post-election violence in Luuka

Police in Luuka District have arrested five suspects in connection with post-election violence that erupted in Buwologoma village, Bukanga sub-county.

The violence occurred on the evening of July 25, allegedly sparked by supporters of Peter Kafuko Mulyandawo, a former contender in the NRM LC5 flag bearer race, who mobilised to attack supporters of the declared winner, according to police.

"We have registered a case of arson where a butchery was set ablaze and another of malicious damage to property involving a house," said ASP Michael Kasadha, Busoga North Regional Police Spokesperson.

The police responded swiftly, arresting five individuals expected to aid in ongoing investigations. "Further inquiries are underway to establish more facts and apprehend any other suspects involved," Kasadha added.

Authorities urged the public to remain calm, encouraging aggrieved candidates to seek redress through lawful and peaceful means.

"If anyone is dissatisfied with the election results, they should follow the right procedures to have their grievances addressed," the police statement emphasised.

The NRM party election was marred by violence and bloodshed across the country, with similar incidents reported in other districts. In Kamuli District, one person was reportedly killed, while in Nakaseke, violence turned bloody, resulting in injuries and property damage. Over 180 suspects were arrested in connection with these incidents.



