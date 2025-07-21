Five BIP graduates land roles with UAE-based engineering Group

Five graduates from Busoga International Polytechnic (BIP) in Jinja have secured employment with Awtad Group of Companies, a prominent engineering firm in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as metal fabricators.

The graduates—Richard Brian Kyentabona, Mark Cliff Mulinzi, Kellyson Amumpaire, Ivan Emmanuel Otekat, and Jonathan Kisitu—were recruited following their completion of a specialised programme in Welding Fabrication Techniques, clocking over 480 guided learning hours in industry-standard workshops.

Speaking from Dubai, Amumpaire reflected on the opportunity: “BIP believed in our potential; Awtad has given us the stage to prove it. Standing in front of the Burj Khalifa reminds us that no dream is out of reach.”

The recruits’ practical experience and international certification played a critical role in securing the positions. Each graduate holds a Pearson BTEC Level 2 Diploma in Engineering, a UK-based qualification known for blending global theory with hands-on training.

In a statement, Mr Nasir Altunaiji, CEO and General Manager of Awtad Group, praised the quality of the BIP graduates: “It’s a blueprint for the talent pipeline we need. These young professionals arrive with the credentials and the confidence our fabrication lines demand.”

He confirmed that a second round of recruitment is planned for October, with the company aiming to onboard at least 13 more BIP-trained engineers for roles in its steel structures and aluminum divisions.

Ms Reham Mustafa, Director at BIP, attributed the milestone to the institution’s practical, employer-aligned training model: “Our approach is straightforward—match each learner to a regional skills gap, embed professional practice from day one, and stay plugged into employer needs. The result is graduates who are productive from their first shift.”

She noted that the Pearson BTEC Diploma, which is recognised globally, provides graduates with immediate credibility in international job markets. The programme’s competency-based modules prepare students to interpret complex fabrication drawings, perform MIG/TIG welding to UK standards, and comply with UAE workplace safety protocols.

“Modules on quality control and team communication also reflect the collaborative demands of large Gulf workshops,” Ms Mustafa added.

This latest development signals a growing demand for Uganda’s technically skilled graduates in the Middle East and highlights BIP’s commitment to bridging education with global employment opportunities.



