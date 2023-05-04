Five charged with murder over school attacks

The Mattuga Magistrate’s Court has charged five people with murder and aggravated robbery over the recent attacks on schools that left several people dead.

The five include Yusuf Hassan Ali Babu, Reagan Mawejje, Paul Mayengo Musinguzi, Emma Ssetenda and Denis Egesa.

The group was charged with four counts of murder and 13 counts of aggravated robbery which are capital in nature and can only be tried in the High Court. They were not allowed to take pleas.

Grade One Magistrate Latif Abubaker Nakibinge then remanded the group to Luzira prison until May 23 when they will appear for mentioning of the case. The State is also expected to update the court on how far the investigations have gone.

“You have the right to apply for bail but it will be heard by the High Court of Uganda. You will only appear before this court for mention,” he said.

Ms Justine Nakayuza, the state prosecutor, told the court that investigations into the matter are ongoing and requested more time to enable police complete the probe.

Investigators allege that the group attacked several schools in the districts of Mukono, Luweero, Mpigi and Wakiso where they stole property worth millions of shillings. The group is accused of specifically targeting head teachers and bursar offices and ransacking offices when they failed to find what they were looking for.

At least 14 schools were attacked in Wakiso District.

The group is also accused of killing five people; four private security guards and a teacher and injuring 15 security guards.

The victims include Solomon Mijumbi, Christopher Aguyo, Joseph Miiro, and Milton Obote.





Schools attacked

• Latifah Mixed SS, Mukono

• St Andrew’s Kaggwa SS, Mukono

• Kazinga SS, Luweero

• Kyadondo SS, Wakiso

• Almadiinatul Munawarah Islamic School, Wakiso

• St Edwards Col, Galamba

• Spring Field High in Wakiso

• Dove Care School, Luweero

• Nswanjere Junior Seminary, Mpigi

• Kasawo SS

• Busukuma College School

• Wamatovu Moslem SS

• St Pius SS, Masulita

• Amahoro Community School