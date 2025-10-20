Five committed to High Court over financing ADF

Five men have been committed to the High Court to face trial on allegations of financing and aiding the operations of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a designated terrorist organisation.

The accused, Abubaker Swalleh alias Mupeeta Isaac, Dog City, Fujo Boxer, or Kivuruge Tom, Sulaiman Nsubuga alias Nkata Ibrahim or Mzee Lweza, Giry Girmaley Batange alias Magufuli, Kalanzi Augustine and Mubiru Anthony alias Aspect appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi told the accused, "You are hereby committed to the High Court for trial at the next convenient High Court session. Each of you will receive a copy of the indictment, the summary of the case, and the amended charge sheet to prepare your defence."

The indictment, dated October 2025 and signed by Assistant DPP Thomas Jatiko with the consent of DPP Jane Frances Abodo, charges the five with terrorism financing, membership in a terrorist organisation, and contributing to the resources of a terrorist organisation under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Cap 120.

According to the prosecution, Abubaker played a central role in collecting and transferring funds to support ADF activities between 2018 and 2024 across several countries. He allegedly operated a Binance cryptocurrency account under a false name, through which he received and traded over 24,000 USDT for the benefit of the ADF.

The funds were allegedly used to purchase arms, ammunition, power banks, and other supplies for the group.

According to court documents, Abubaker Swalleh was allegedly recruited into ADF in 2017 after radicalisation at Usafi Mosque in Kampala and later linked up with senior ADF commanders.

Nsubuga, a cleric from Lweza, allegedly received funds from Swalleh and used them to recruit and radicalise youths for the ADF, including suspects in the 2021 Kampala suicide bombings. Batange, Kalanzi, and Mubiru are accused of receiving money to procure firearms from South Sudan and deliver them to Kampala.

The state intends to rely on various evidence, including mobile money printouts, cryptocurrency analysis reports, and charge and caution statements, to prove the charges. Medical reports confirmed that all five accused were mentally fit to stand trial.

If convicted, the offences attract life imprisonment under the Anti-Terrorism Act.



