Five cult members arrested for calling 2024 census ‘satanic’

Five members of the Lira-based Peace of Trumpet Ministry Uganda religious sect have been arrested for allegedly sabotaging the ongoing National Population and Housing Census.

The suspects were identified as Daniel Obangakene (30), Jesse Ogenrwot (20), Abel Emmanuel (27), Emmanuel Atekirwot (26), and Daniel Poyopira (19).

They were arrested after allegedly preaching against the exercise, warning that those who would allow themselves to be counted might miss the kingdom of God.

Mr David Kennedy Odongo, Alebtong LC5 chairman, said the suspects were arrested for sabotaging the census exercise which kicked off on Friday.

“We have arrested five people and more will be arrested for sabotaging the programme,” he said on the phone on Friday evening.

SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said charges of common nuisance have been preferred against them.

The suspects who were riding bicycles while exploring villages in Alebtong District on Thursday also told parents not to allow their children to be immunized against any killer diseases.

They also warned people not to register for the National Identification Cards if they ever wanted to enter the kingdom of God reasoning that such government programmes are “satanic”.

"Statements from relevant witnesses have been recorded, exhibits of the speaker, microphone, bicycle recovered and case file is ready for submission to Resident State Attorney for perusal and legal advice,” the police spokesperson said in a statement.