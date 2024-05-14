Five dead as truck plunges into Amuria-Soroti road swamp

Police in the East Kyoga region are investigating circumstances under which the driver of a speeding truck lost control before it plunged into a swamp along Amuria -Soroti road, leaving five people dead.

The 6:30 am Tuesday crash at Alereke village, Dokolo parish, Asamuk sub-county in Amuria District involved an Isuzu truck registration number UAU 429R. Authorities suspect the crash was a result of a tyre burst.

The acting regional police spokesperson, ASP Edison Obukulem, only identified the deceased as three male and two female adults whose bodies were conveyed to Amuria General Hospital mortuary while an unestablished number also sustained injuries and were rushed to the same hospital.

According to police, the roads in the area are in a sorry state, largely due to the torrential rains that have been pounding the Teso sub-region.

"Our roads are not that good and drivers sometimes fail to respect the road rules and regulations which I strongly encourage them to do. For instance, checking vehicles before setting off is very important and highly recommended," Mr Obukulem said.