Five Dead, five injured in Kibuku road crash

Five people, including two children, died on the spot while five others sustained serious injuries in a road accident that occurred on Thursday evening near Tirinyi Police Station along the Iganga–Mbale highway in Kibuku District.

The crash, which occurred at around 5 p.m., involved a silver Toyota Hiace, registration number UBN 750D, and a blue Fuso Fighter truck, registration number UBG 441P, driven by Mr David Kidudugu, 45, a resident of Wailaka Village, Mafubira Division in Jinja City.

According to Bukedi North regional Police Spokesperson, Wilfred Kyempasa, the injured were taken to various health centres in Kibuku and neighbouring districts. The identities of the deceased and the injured were still being verified at the time of filing this report.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the Fuso truck was parked on the roadside pedestrian walkway facing Mbale and was being loaded with papyrus. The Toyota Hiace, traveling from Iganga towards Mbale, rammed into the rear of the stationary truck,” Mr Kyempasa said.

The impact of the crash killed two male adults, one female adult, and two female juveniles, all passengers in the taxi instantly.

Mr Kyempasa attributed the accident to reckless driving, citing over speeding by the Hiace driver as the likely cause.

ASP Kajera Zadock, the Officer-in-Charge of Tirinyi Police Station, and a team from Kibuku Police responded to the scene. Both vehicles were towed to Tirinyi Police Station and are awaiting inspection by the Inspector of Vehicles (IOV) as investigations continue.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Mbale City Mortuary for postmortem, while the injured are receiving treatment at different medical facilities.

The Iganga–Mbale highway, especially the Tirinyi stretch, has become a notorious accident hotspot. Authorities have repeatedly called for increased caution and adherence to traffic regulations.

According to the Health Sector Performance Report (2021/22), road traffic accidents are the second leading cause of death among Ugandans. The 2024 Police Annual Crime Report indicates a 6.4% increase in road crashes compared to 2023, rising from 23,608 to 25,107 incidents. Fatal crashes rose by 6.1% to 4,434 in 2024, while serious crashes increased to 13,134 and minor ones to 7,539.



